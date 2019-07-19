Newark quarries are home to fish used to harvest their caviar

From a garage to 1,000 acres of water, Renee Koerner’s caviar business has grown from its small beginnings over the last dozen years.

Utilizing research from Kentucky State University, the founder of Big Fish Farms in Clermont County contracts with owners of lakes and large ponds to host American paddlefish, keeping them for a decade when it’s time to harvest their eggs to make caviar.

“It takes so long to get to the end,” Koerner said. “The 10-year wait didn’t seem overwhelming.”

Among the sites Big Fish Farms contracts with include the city of Newark’s TJ Evans Park. The area has six quarries, five of them interconnected with four hosts of about 850 to 1,000 paddlefish.

“We’ve been pretty successful with the rate of survival,” said Chuck Jackson, the park’s manager.

While the park was in the process of setting up a scuba diving facility at the quarries, Jackson came across Big Fish Farms on the internet and thought it was a good opportunity for the city to make some money as host sites receive a share of the harvested fish based on market conditions at the time.

“The nice thing about these paddlefish is they are filter fillers,” he said. The fish can sustain themselves with what’s in the water. “We don’t have to babysit them.”

The city prohibits people from intentionally catching or keeping the fish. There have been a couple incidents of that nature but most cases are accidental, such as the fish getting caught on a hook, which rarely occurs.

Jackson said no specific plans have been drawn up, but the funds from the fish would be re-invested back into park. Examples could include new playground equipment and stocking of additional fish types.

Other kinds of the fish that fishermen can catch include five different types of trout, three types of catfish, a yellow perch and blue gills. The park has about 1,200 permitted fishers enjoy the quarries each year.

With the paddlefish, “we get a lot of excitement” from park goers, Jackson said. He added that its caviar is of similar quality to sturgeon fish.

Paddlefish are naturally found in the river but grow well in lakes, taking about a decade to reach the sexual maturity needed to harvest them.

The species is protected in the wild but Koerner’s farm-raised fish are exempted from state laws. She likes to keep the paddlefish population density low from about 10 to 20 fish per acre compared with larger operations that normally have 5,000 fish per acre.

She compares her operations to raising free-range chicken eggs. The fish in the lakes have enough room and resources to grow humanely.

Koerner conducts the caviar-making process at her farm in Clermont County. She’s particular about the one ingredient needed to make caviar: salt. She said her standards are higher than how caviar is produced in China.

‘We pay attention to every little detail,” she said.

She distributes directly to restaurants, distributors and private customers through her website. While she has contracts in Kentucky and Ohio, Koerner hopes to see the industry grow.

“I would hate if the whole industry would die with me,” she said. “I would love to see more people doing what I’m doing.”