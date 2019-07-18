State fair to launch second season of its podcast Friday

Fans of the Ohio State Fair, slated for its annual run Wednesday through Aug. 4, may jumpstart their fair fervor by subscribing to the local podcast “A Fair to Remember” in advance of Friday’s release of the second season.

Wessler Media and the Ohio State Fair announced this week the release of the second installment of the podcast that uncovered the stories and people behind the statewide tradition of the Ohio State Fair.

All episodes are slated for simultaneous release a week prior to the fair’s opening day, a press release detailed.

Hosted by Wessler founder, broadcast personality and podcaster Vince Tornero, episodes are expected to take listeners behind the scenes of the fair with unique stories they never knew existed — such as the story behind one shuttle conductor’s undying dedication to the fair for more than 25 years, why a certain hypnotist says he’ll always come back to the Ohio State Fair and how a pig from the petting zoo ended up in a Luke Bryan music video.

“The Fair has been around for 169 years,” Tornero said. “First, I think that’s a strong testament to the exciting and unifying energy that it brings to Ohio.

“Second, when something’s like this has existed for that long, there are plenty of fascinating undiscovered stories. I think everything on the grounds has some kind of narrative attached to it. I wanted to take the listener into those ‘discovery’ moments where something really fun, interesting or powerful is told.”

The podcast’s second season includes 11 episodes, comprised of eight full-length and three mini episodes, each centered around a particular topic – history, entertainment, vendors, agriculture, hypnosis and more, the press release noted.

Since starting the podcast, Tornero has sat down with dozens of individuals to talk about their relationship with the Ohio State Fair — from Clintonville native C. LaVon Shook, the man who literally wrote the book on the Ohio State Fair, to Terry Davolt of Kansas City, hypnotist expert and Ringling Bros. Circus alum.

“It was nothing but fun to spend every day the fair and find stories that really haven’t been told yet,” he said. “There is such a vibrancy to the difference facets of this event.

“I’m really excited and humbled to contribute to this important annual Ohio tradition.”

Tornero, a former broadcaster with iHeartMedia, has hosted Columbus music podcast “In the Record Store” since 2015. Additionally, he hosted Columbus by the Slice, a video quest for the best pizza in Central Ohio.

The Columbus native left his full-time job at JD Equipment in December 2017 to follow his lifelong dream. He named his company after his imaginative 10-year-old nephew Wesley.

“I’m really just a big kid,” Tornero said. “I think one of the things that captivates kids is stories, and stories captivate me, and that’s why I want to tell them.

“My nephew and kids his age have imagination and the sky is the limit for them — and for me.”

Fairgoers may subscribe to “A Fair to Remember” on their favorite platforms including Apple Podcast, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, iHeartRadio and Soundcloud now and be notified when new episodes premiere Friday.

To listen online or submit a fair story for a chance to be featured on Season 3, visit ohiostatefair.com/podcast.