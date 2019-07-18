Columbus firm refurbishes roofs on historical, government buildings

Over the course of its 30-plus history, the Columbus-based Durable Group has worked on more 10,000 plain house roofs and has done multimillion-dollar historical restorations, including many churches. Other restoration projects included government buildings such as the rotunda of the Ohio Statehouse.

Slate, clay and copper roofs are the company’s specialties and help maintain the historic appeal of older neighborhood such as Victorian and Italian villages in central Ohio, said Jacob Lammers, spokesman for the company.

Brothers Michael and John Chan started the Durable Slate Company in 1986. They saw a need in the market for slate roof work. In the mid-1990s they would start Durable Restoration that would tackle the restoration of historic buildings built in 1939 or earlier.

The mortar used in the construction during that period is different from what’s now used, Lammers said.

“Now it’s more modern and you can’t mix the two,” Lammers said.

Durable Restoration specializes in historic masonry, roofing and stabilization. The company has a presence in Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus as well as in the Baltimore area. It now has 90 employees including 40 in central Ohio, 25 in Cincinnati and one in Cleveland.

Lammers said slate tiles can last 100 years on average and are more environmentally-friendly compared with other roofing materials such as shingles.

“It comes from the earth,” he said. “People love these looks.”

The industry has produced a roof that mimics the slate look but is made with cheaper material and lasts a fraction of real slate roof’s lifespan. There have been companies that sell such roofs guaranteeing them to last five decades, but often the roofs will deteriorate sooner and the company that sold them went out of business, leaving the customers without a decent roof, Lammers said.

“Our services are expensive for a reason,” he said.

The company’s team is specialized in slate and clay tile roof work. A modern contractor who’s never handled the material can easily make errors, Lammers said.

Another challenge for the company is educating people on the importance of maintaining the historic appeal of the house, Lammers said.

Homeowners should replace their slate roofs with the same material if at all possible, he said.

Durable Restoration projects include a church in the Roanoke, Va., and another church in Iowa. The Iowa building was a former Catholic church that the Diocese lacked funds to operate. But community members joined together to fund the restoration of the building and brought in Durable Restoration to finish the copper roof. Aside from churches and buildings, the company has also worked on the restoration of more than two-century-year-old house in Maryland.

“It doesn’t get more historic than Maryland and Baltimore itself,” Lammers said.

Additionally, the company has provided consulting services abroad in Peru and the Trinidad area.

The company’s expertise is recognized nationally. Gary Howes, chief operating officer, serves on the boards of the Slate Roofing Contractors Association and the National Roofing Contractors Association, the latter of which is impressive as slate and tile roofing make up small percentage of all roofing services, Lammers said.

Howes provided his expertise last month to The Washington Post on how engineers should repair the Notre Dame Cathedral, which was damaged in a fire that burned the roof and toppled its spire.

“Our plan is to keep building on what we have,” Lammers said. “We want to expand our reach as far we’ll go.”