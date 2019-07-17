Several local companies rank high for women workers

Seven companies based in central Ohio are among the top employers for women, according to Forbes magazine.

The publication ranked 300 businesses for its America’s Best Employers For Women 2019 list, released last week. Forbes compiles the list of 300 by surveying 60,000 employees, including more than 40,000 women working for companies employing at least 1,000 people.

Designer Brands Inc. was the highest employer out of the seven local companies. Its Designer Shoe Warehouse brand ranked 27th overall.

“At Designer Brands, we’re committed to celebrating our diversity and leading with an inclusive mindset,” said Roger Rawlins, Designer Brands CEO, in a statement. “We have many voices at the table, with each perspective adding to the dialog. The gender diversity of our Board of Directors and our leadership team not only demonstrates our commitment to inclusiveness, it clearly and directly benefits our business, and ultimately enhances the value we bring to all stakeholders.”

Additionally, the company’s business resource groups helped influence the company to add paid paternity leave to DSW’s benefits package among other initiatives.

“The benefits of diversity are indisputable, to our associates, our business, our communities and our world,” Rawlins said. “As leaders we must set an example at the top while also creating a working environment that attracts and retains the best talent. In the end, we all win.”

The Ohio State University’s Columbus campus came in second. It ranked 49th, followed by Cardinal Health (72nd), Abercrombie & Fitch (73rd), Alliance Data Systems (119th), Huntington National Bank (127th) and Safelite Auto Glass (154th).

The top 10 companies on the list were The Estee Lauder Companies, Ulta Beauty, Unviersity of Utah, Hallmark Cards, Principal Financial Group, Unilever, Best Buy, Keller Williams Realty, Cincinnati Children’s and Harvard University.

Airport Transport Services Group, First Energy, Ashland Global Holdings, Kiewit Corp., KPMG, Alasak Airlines, Daimler, Arconic, Cummins and Tesla, which ranked 300th, rounded out the bottom 10.

“Women have made undeniable strides toward workplace equality in recent years. But while they account for 56 percent of college students and 48 percent of entry-level positions, they still make up just 23 percent of the C-suite,” Vicky Valet, editor of Forbes, said in a statement. “It would seem that for every step forward, much of corporate America has lagged behind. Thankfully, some organizations are doing better to keep pace.”

Forbes worked with market research company Statista to identify companies liked most by female employees.