Nonopioid directive sought for patients in Ohio

A legislative measure resurrected from the previous session of the Ohio Legislature’s General Assembly would require state Health officials to develop a nonopioid directive for patients who do not want treatment or therapies to include the highly addictive class of drugs.

Freshman Democrat Sen. Tina Maharath of Canal Winchester brought the bill before members of the Health, Human Services and Medicaid Committee to bolster the state’s efforts in fighting the scourge of opioid addiction, plaguing the Buckeye State.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, combating prescription opioid abuse continues to be critical to Ohio’s overall efforts to fight drug abuse, addiction and overdose because prescription opioid abuse is a key risk factor for the use of illicit drugs like fentanyl and related drugs,” the lawmaker said during sponsor testimony of the bill.

Filed as Senate Bill 51, the measure establishes procedures for the use of nonopioid directives, which would allow a patient to indicate that the patient does not want to be offered, prescribed, administered, furnished or otherwise provided with an opioid analgesic.

The bill requires the Ohio Department of Health to develop a nonopioid directive form. ODH must develop the form not later than one year after the bill’s effective date.

When developing the form, ODH must seek input on its contents from organizations representing prescribers, emergency medical services personnel, nursing homes, hospitals, ambulatory surgical facilities, and any other group ODH considers appropriate, the bill requires.

According to analysis provided by the Ohio Legislative Service Commission, such a directive would not become effective until the form is signed by the patient, or by that patient’s representative, in the presence of the recipient, and the patient or representative submits the form to the recipient.

Next, the recipient would sign and date the form in the presenter’s presence, and make a photocopy of the signed form for the patient’s records.

SB 51 defines recipient as the prescriber, other person or government entity specified by ODH, or delegate of the foregoing that may receive and file a nonopioid directive.

“Health providers would be required to distribute information regarding evidence-based nonopioid therapies to the patient or patient’s representative prior to prescribing opioids,” Maharath said. “Health insurance plans would also be required to provide coverage for evidence-based nonopioid therapies such as chiropractic services, acupuncture and osteopathic medicine. …

“Many Ohioans who suffer from opiate addiction first become addicted after being prescribed opioid medications to treat symptoms of pain. Oftentimes those with a history of substance abuse are prescribed opioids and are put in a situation where they must either take medication that is detrimental to their wellbeing or be forced to endure the pain to avoid becoming addicted or relapsing.”

Eight states, including three of Ohio’s neighbors —Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia — have all passed legislation or have made administrative changes that allow patients to opt out of opioid prescriptions, the lawmaker noted.

She said a nonopioid directive tool will help make a patient’s wishes more clear to the healthcare provider, especially in advance of medical care or if a patient becomes incapacitated.

A pharmacist would not be required under SB 51 to inquire about the existence of a nonopioid directive for the patient or determine if the patient is the subject of a directive upon receipt of a valid prescription for an opioid analgesic.

“The bill generally grants immunity from criminal prosecution, civil liability and professional discipline to a pharmacist for actions associated with dispensing an opioid analgesic,” attorney Lisa Musielewicz wrote in the commission’s analysis. “To be eligible for immunity from criminal prosecution, the pharmacist cannot knowingly fail to comply with a patient’s nonopioid directive,” while eligibility for immunity from civil liability and professional discipline is based upon a pharmacist’s failure to comply with such a directive in a willful and wonton manner.

SB 51 was not scheduled a second hearing at time of publication.