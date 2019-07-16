USDA matches vets’ military experience with farming

USDA matches vets’ military experience with farming

Few pairings more closely align than veterans and farming, a recent U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs blog asserted.

“The skill sets developed in military service match many of the characteristics of a successful agricultural professional,” blogger Steven Clipp wrote. “Whether it’s a sense of duty, responsibility and accountability for completing the mission, or being organized and disciplined, veterans typically transition naturally into farming, ranching and other agricultural opportunities.”

Veterans bring to the table a strict adherence to rules and schedules, the ability to problem solve quickly and creatively and strong work ethic, the blog continued.

In return, federal agriculture leaders are committed to assisting veterans across the country to keep America’s food supply safe and secure.

Last year, USDA’s Farm Service Agency provided $64.5 million in direct and guaranteed farm operating loans to veterans, who are the department’s preferred borrowers.

Additionally, veteran farmers and ranchers receive certain preferences under most USDA farm credit and farmland conservation programs, making them eligible for increased cost share assistance, additional financial incentives, and funding preferences for engaging in conservation efforts.

The Agriculture Department has additional resources for vets living and working in rural America so that they may aid in supporting the communities they know and love.

“Nearly one quarter of veterans, approximately 5 million, live in rural areas,” USDA Military Veteran Agricultural Liaison Bill Ashton told Clipp. “They (veterans) can be a positive force for our communities.

“USDA is committed to making our programs accessible to help veterans start or grow a career and maximize the potential talent of this population.”

USDA’s Rural Development has more than 40 loan, grant, and technical assistance programs, including support to:

• Purchase and develop land and facilities;

• Purchase equipment and supplies;

• Refinance for job expansion; and

• Finance for energy efficiency improvements.

There also are resources for rural vets’ counterpart in urban areas, whether the city farmer is backyard or rooftop gardening or growing crops, using more cutting-edge technology via indoor hydroponic or aquaculture.

Resources are available in every aspect of the agricultural industry, including entrepreneurship, education and employment. For more details, visit www.usda.gov and search veterans.