Per Scholas Columbus receives KeyBank tech grant

The Columbus operation of national nonprofit Per Scholas was awarded $100,000 in funding from the KeyBank Business Boost & Build program to help underrepresented groups enter the local technological workforce.

The funding was funneled through the KeyBank Center for Technology, Innovation and Inclusive Growth and JumpStart, an entrepreneurial support and economic development organization.

“We are grateful for the support from the KeyBank Business Boost & Build program and excited about the impact this funding will have on our work,” said Per Scholas Managing Director Toni Cunningham, in a statement. “The tech economy in Columbus is growing rapidly and now is the time to ensure the workforce reflects the full diversity of the wider community in Central Ohio.”

Per Scholas was founded more than 20 years ago and works to connect overlooked communities with tech careers. The nonprofit will use the funds for its “On-Ramps to Tech Careers” tech workforce collaborative program to increase the pipeline of students from such communities, focusing on women, people of color and young adults that have not followed traditional career pathways.

“We are proud to support Per Scholas in their mission to diversify the tech industry and create more opportunities for traditionally underrepresented groups,” stated Melissa Ingwersen, KeyBank central Ohio district president. “The workforce collaborative they will be leading has the potential to not only diversify the Columbus tech ecosystem but also strengthen it significantly by including a more diverse range of skills, voices and experiences.”

The KeyBank Business Boost & Build program is funded by the KeyBank Foundation. It is designed to stimulate economic growth in Ohio, supporting the KeyBank Center that’s which is designed to support women and minorities as entrepreneurs of high growth firms and connect those targeted demographics in rural communities to career opportunities in competitive small businesses, according to an press release.

The skills gap for tech jobs is expected to grow over the next few year with as many as 1.8 million IT jobs could go unfilled by 2022, according to the 2017 Global Information Security Workforce study. That’s a 20 percent increase from the same study conducted two years earlier.

Central Ohio has several opportunities for individuals to start a tech career including coding bootcamps and apprenticeship programs.