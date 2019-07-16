Local software startup GhostLabs expands with merger

Since 2015, Nafis Azad grew his startup company in central Ohio, but its reach has expanded across the nation.

Now the founder of GhostLabs has merged the design and software development business with an affiliate company, Appify, which is based in Atlanta. The newly merged company will operate as Waker.

“We are continually committed to growing the best team in America for product design, strategy and development,” Azad said in a blog post announcing the merger. “Our new brand represents an evolution of our principles and goals as world-class product development partners. We have invested in resources across Atlanta, Delaware and Ohio to serve our clients, local and afar, even better than ever. Decades of collective experience reflects our passion and roots in dedicated service.”

Azad, an alumnus of Dublin schools, started GhostLabs within the first few months of attending Ohio State University, where he studied computer science. With parents who work as OSU faculty members, “I have a lot of Ohio State in my blood,” Azad said.

But he didn’t finish his degree as his business became more successful. GhostLabs offered a team of user-experience designers and product strategy services to central Ohio’s startups and slowly worked its way in the enterprise corporate level.

So far, he’s worked with about a dozen venture-backed startups and more than 100 smaller ones at various stages.

“Companies come to us because they have challenging problems,” Azad said.

He eventually decided the startup needed to offer software engineering services. Rather than outsourcing the tasks to freelancers, Azad preferred to partner with Appify in 2017. The companies have worked well together since then and have been successful, Azad said.

“We finally decided to merge the team,” he added. “The purpose of Waker is to set our sights higher.”

The company now has 18 employees, with five based in central Ohio and five based in Atlanta. The others are split up in the West and East coastal areas, Azad said.

He said prefers to hire staff on a full- or part-time basis rather than using contractors because he wants staff that understand the company’s culture.

“I would say the consistent challenges (we have) is continuing to push the needle of our expertise,” Azad said.

The team plans to open a Texas office in the next six to 12 months, while maintaining a presence in central Ohio for the foreseeable future, he said.

“Columbus is home,” Azad said.

Additionally, the company is expanding beyond its own consultancy services with plans to launch its own startups. The company has plans to launch three to four such enterprises, he said.

“Our goal is to get a product to market,” Azad said.

Azad declined to comment on the details of the startups the company is working on as it is in the early stages. The company has invested in an education technology company with a product relaunch.

He said he hopes to launch one startup by the end of the year with funding secured for two more.

“We’ve got some things in the pipeline and are excited to see and share it with everyone,” Azad said.