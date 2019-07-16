High court to settle postrelease control conflict

The Ohio public defender’s office was successful in getting its appeal of a 10th District Court of Appeal decision that conflicted with a ruling by the Eighth District Court reviewed by the state’s high court.

A majority of Supreme Court of Ohio justices last week accepted the argument raised by an assistant public defender on behalf of his client and other defendants who face postrelease control.

“Defendants and the Adult Parole Authority need to be able to look at an entry and know whether it properly imposes postrelease control, regardless of the county of conviction,” Assistant Public Defender Stephen Hardwick wrote in the Memorandum in Support of Jurisdiction of his client, Michael Hudson. “Further, confusion over the enforceability of an entry can create other difficulties.

“Here, for example, if the state had sought to correct the entry when Mr. Hudson first filed his motion to vacate, the trial court could have corrected the entry. But while this case was pending in the court of appeals, Mr. Hudson completed the prison term to which the five-year postrelease control term applied.”

The state, as a result, lost its opportunity to correct the entry, the attorney noted.

According to case summary, the trial court’s sentencing entry correctly stated that Hudson should serve a five-year mandatory term of postrelease control. The entry also imposed a total of 19 years in prison — one year for a firearm specification; 10 years for kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and eight years for felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

The state conceded that Hudson completed his prison term for kidnapping in January 2019, while this case was still pending before the court of appeals.

Hudson unsuccessfully challenged his conviction and prison term on direct appeal, summery detailed.

In 2018, Hudson filed a motion seeking to vacate his postrelease control, resulting in the trial court’s denial of the motion, prompting Hudson’s appeal. The Tenth Appellate District acknowledged that the high court has held that for postrelease control to be enforceably imposed, the sentencing entry must contain the following information:

(1) Whether postrelease control is discretionary or mandatory,

(2) The duration of the postrelease-control period and

(3) A statement to the effect that the Adult Parole Authority will administer the postrelease control pursuant to state law and that any violation by the offender of the conditions of postrelease control will subject the offender to the consequences set forth in that statute.

The 10th Appellate District then held that the trial court’s imposition of postrelease control did not meet the third requirement, but postrelease control remained enforceable.

“This court should accept this case to resolve a conflict between the Eighth and 10th Appellate districts,” Hardwick continued. “The question is whether, once the underlying prison term has been fully served, a trial court can correct the complete failure to include the consequences for violating postrelease control in the judgment entry of sentence.”

The Eighth District’s holding in State v. Ellis, 8th Dist. Cuyahoga Nos. 105108, 105155, 2017-Ohio-7606, vacated the postrelease control of a defendant because the entry stated only the term of years and the mandatory nature of the postrelease control, with no mention of the consequences for violating the sanction.

Consequently, the court ordered the defendant in Ellis to be discharged from further postrelease control supervision, summary continued.

“But in this case, with a directly analogous entry, the 10th Appellate District held that even the complete failure to mention the consequences of violating postrelease control did not render postrelease control unenforceable, and therefore the error could be corrected through a nunc pro tunc entry even though Mr. Hudson has completed the portion of his prison term to which his five-year period of postrelease control could apply,” Hardwick wrote. “This is a good case to resolve the conflict because this case reaches a different conclusion than Ellis even though the facts are analogous.”

The assistant public defender raised the proposition of law that once the underlying prison term has been fully served, a trial court cannot correct the complete failure to reference the consequences for violating postrelease control in the judgment entry of sentence.

“This court should accept this case, reverse the decision of the court of appeals, and vacate Mr. Hudson’s term or postrelease control,” he concluded.