Central Ohio cited as a top region for profitable companies

The central Ohio area was among the top 10 metropolitan areas with the largest share of profitable businesses.

Columbus ranked sixth with 69.09 percent of businesses posting profits, according to an analysis from LendingTree. The top five metro areas are Seattle (70.93 percent), Lousiville, Ky., (69.89 percent), Indianapolis (69.92 percent), Portland, Oreg., (69.85 percent) and Denver (69.37 percent).

Minneapolis came in seventh at 69.05 percent, followed by Milwaukee (68.44 percent), Nashville, Tenn., (68.21 percent) and Charlotte, N.C., (67.93 percent).

Houston had the largest share of business posting losses at 23.37 percent, followed by Virginia Beach, Va., (21.99 percent), San Jose, Calif., (20.4 percent), Dallas (20.27 percent), Pittsburgh (20.24 percent), Baltimore (19.8 percent), San Antonio (19.66 percent), Birmingham Ala., (19.61 percent), New York (19.57 percent) and St. Louis (19.3 percent).

LendingTree based its results on 2016 U.S. Census Bureau’s data.

Merkel Financial partners with consulting firm

Local wealth management firm Merkel Financial selected Kestra Financial Inc. as its independent adviser platform.

The local firm was founded in 1992 and provides wealth management and estate planning services to high-net worth individuals, families, business owners and entrepreneurs.

Michelle Merkel leads the firm and has more than 27 years of wealth management experience. She oversees $206 million in assets under management “In selecting Kestra Financial, our objective was to find a partner that would be able to deliver the support, platform, and technology solutions that enable and enhance our ability to continue to provide top service to our clients,” she said in a statement. “After learning about Kestra Financial’s offerings, we knew they were equipped with the tools to help us carry out that vision while we continue to focus on what matters most – helping our clients.”

BWC accepting applications for safety awards

The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation is accepting applications through September for its annual Safety Innovation Awards.

The awards program was devised to recognize employers’ innovative and creative solutions to injury and illness risks in their workplace. Innovations may include advanced technologies, creative use of existing equipment, or unique processes and practices, according to a press release.

“Ohioans have a rich history of innovation,” BWC Administrator/CEO Stephanie McCloud said. “That same spirit of ingenuity carries over to many employers throughout our state today.

“We offer this program to give innovative employers the credit and recognition they deserve for finding new and better ways to protect their workers from injury and illness on the job.”

Last year’s winners include:

• 1st Place — Navistar of Springfield for a cab destructive weld tear down consisting of an articulating arm that holds a worker’s pneumatic tool during weld tear down of truck cabs; it reduces the potential of falling, bad postures, and awkward positions due to high reaction forces on employees during the process;

• 2nd Place — MPW Industrial Services of Hebron for its M1-RV crawler — a remote-controlled vacuuming system that cleans clarifier tanks; it eliminates employee exposure from hazards of entering and cleaning clarifier tanks;

• 3rd Place — Terracon Consultants Inc. of Cincinnati for its YM3000 pin puller, a redesigned T-handle that is adjustable in height and allows employees to remain standing when pulling 28-inch pins from the ground; it decreases the potential of back or wrist strains from pin pulling, helps reduce fatigue and increases productivity; and

• Honorable Mention — Ramco Electric Motors of Greenville for an aluminum die-casting automated biscuit return, consisting of a conveyor system that delivers aluminum die-casting byproducts from the casting machine back to the 1,300-degree liquid aluminum bath; the system eliminates the exposures of an individual performing the task of dropping the biscuits back in the crucible.

BWC will announce the winners from a group of finalists at its annual Ohio Safety Congress and Expo, scheduled for March 11-13, 2020, in Columbus. Cash awards range from $6,000 for first place to $1,500 for honorable mention.

Application deadline is Sept. 30.

Battelle part of naming contest for 2020 Mars Rover

Local research and development company Battelle and Future Engineers of California were selected by NASA to conduct a naming contest for the 2020 Mars Rover.

The contest will be open to K-12 students this fall. The 2,300-pound rover will search for microbial life, “characterize” the planet’s climate and geology and collect samples for a future return to Earth, Battelle said in a press release. The endeavor will help future efforts for human exploration of Mars.

The spacecraft is targeted for a July 2020 launch and is expected to touch down on Mars in February 2021.

“We’re very excited about this exceptional partnership,” stated George Tahu, Mars 2020 program executive in NASA’s Planetary Science Division at the agency’s Headquarters in Washington. “Contests like this present excellent opportunities to invite young students and educators to be a part of this journey to understand the possibilities for life beyond Earth and to advance new capabilities in exploration technology.”

