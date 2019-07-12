Luxurious retirement community eyed for Upper Arlington

A new community scheduled to open in 2021 will offer retirees a contemporary and premier lifestyle in Upper Arlington.

The Fairfax will be operated by First Community Village, offering senior housing with more freedom for tenants.

Beyond the luxurious features and amentities inside is an abundance of places to explore, things to do and people to meet.

“What started as a bold vision of retirement living on the campus of First Community Village in Upper Arlington is now a vivid reality,” their website states.

In the apartments you can find contemporary, open floor plans, living space of up to 2,300 square feet, nine-foot ceilings, large windows, a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and an oversized balcony or patio, according to the community.

Select apartments also offer a great room with fireplace, master suite with dual-sink bathroom, and a separate laundry room.

“While many of our 70 apartment homes are already reserved at The Fairfax, there are still choice floor plans and views available,” their website states.

The community is gated with an English Country Manor architectural style that contains a spa and fitness center, underground heated parking, social spaces, outdoor conversation areas and views of a lush tree-lined campus.

Retirees moving here can look forward to enjoying a vibrant neighborhood setting with a dining center with chef-prepared meals, a grab and go bistro, an indoor pool with aquatic programs and walking or biking trails that extend off campus, according to their website.

They also offer a calender full of events, activities, classes, performances and excursions, and offer lifelong healthcare right on site.

The Fairfax is located near upscale shopping and dining in Upper Arlington, the culture of downtown Columbus, the Ohio State University, walking paths along the Scioto River and many parks.

“Residents are empowered to live in the moment, free from concern about what’s ahead,” the campus said.