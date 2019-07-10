Taxed to the hilt, more homebuyers are migrating to Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fed up with the high taxes and regulation back home in New York, retired officer Thomas Maloney and his wife, real estate agent Theresa Hart, are looking to offload a home in Long Island — quickly.

“It’s been a thorn in my side for the past seven years,” Maloney said. Between regulations that favor tenants and rising city and state taxes, they say they’re “just not comfortable” being landlords in New York.

The Palm Beach County couple’s story reflects a growing mood among high earners from the Northeast that it’s time to cash in their real-estate chips in high-tax states and move to places such as Florida, where the tax bites are less and it’s cheaper to buy and maintain a home.

The Sunshine State always has been a favorite of transplants for its weather, beaches and lack of a personal income tax. And while little data is available to quantify the level of tax migration from the north, real estate agents and economic development promoters say that their client lists are burgeoning with out-of-state residents looking to sign contracts.

A bump in activity started with the federal tax overhaul in 2017. Although rates were cut for corporations and individuals, the ability of residents to deduct state, city and property taxes from their federal returns in places such as New York, New Jersey and Connecticut was diminished. Other heightened tax obligations are kicking in as well. As of July 1, a three-decades-old “mansion tax” in New York State is being boosted in New York City to help pay for improvements to the city’s creaky subway system.

Upward reassessments also are taking their toll, according to Maloney. He said he has a brother whose annual property tax bill more than doubled from $12,000 on his home in Staten Island.

“Any time you tax something, you’ll sell less,” said Josh Dotoli, of Compass Florida in Fort Lauderdale. “The idea of increasing the mansion tax is going to slow down an already sluggish (New York) real estate market. The impact on South Florida will be positive for sure.”

Some northern states say they’re feeling the pain. New Jersey reported a 35 percent decline in income-tax revenue for December 2018, according to the Wall Street Journal, and blamed the drop on tax policy. And New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo complained in February that the policy change was a “diabolical maneuver” to help red states “at the cost of blue states.”

Ed Jahn, senior vice president at Kolter, which is building the luxury 100 Las Olas high rise in downtown Fort Lauderdale, said he is seeing a stream of customers from New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts. People who previously were coming to Florida to buy a second home are now looking for primary residences, he said.

“We already had a lack of a state income tax, which is a huge benefit,” Jahn said. “This just helps to drive more people because they are being taxed out of their states.”

Northern residents aren’t the only ones looking toward Florida. Well-heeled but tax-strapped California residents who shoulder personal rates that exceed 12 percent are looking east — and the destination is not their traditional landing spot of Nevada, but Florida.

“Nevada has long been the recipient of those California refugees,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for BankRate.com in Palm Beach Gardens. “And more recently, Texas, because they also have no state income tax. Florida certainly holds that same appeal for Californians seeking warm weather, reasonable property values and a reduced tax burden.”

Noam Ziv, executive director of El-Ad National, which is developing the ALINA Residences condo project in downtown Boca Raton, said he’s expecting prospective buyers from the Northeast and the West Coast.

“We’re going to see more and more Californians coming to Florida — as much as from the Northeast,” he said. “You see high-income professionals whether it’s lawyers or (people) in the financial business. They’re people who made a nice living, and now they want to preserve their wealth a little better.”