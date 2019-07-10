Many retirees now enjoy retirement on the road via RVs

Full-time RV-ing remains a popular option for retirees who not only want to see the world, but want to take the slow road getting there.

According to the RV Industry Association, as many as a million U.S. retirees are living full time on the road.

And why wouldn’t they?

Whether buying or renting for the short term, these palaces on wheels skimp on nothing — extra comfortable living and sleeping quarters, a full kitchen finished every bit as nicely as a modern home, a full shower in the bathroom and flat screen TVs inside and out.

The uninitiated might complain he’s cramped, but when the whole world (OK, the entirety of the continental Americas) is your front yard, the whiner needs to step off the bus once in a while.

Jane Kenny, author of RV Retirement in the 21st Century, a sort-of RV retirement handguide, told the Association of Mature American Citizens — a conservative senior advocacy organization and alternative to AARP — that these retirees like the fun and affordability associated with the RV life.

“(They) are actually adding to their already established nest-egg retirement savings while they’re out having fun,” she said.

Every individual retirement financial situation is unique, Kenny added, but monthly expenses for full-time RVing can fall well below the average retiree’s fixed income, without having to draw on the nest egg.

“When this is the case, full-time RVing can be comfortably affordable,” she said.

Basic facts to consider:

• The home: Expenses to own and operate a house on wheels are a lot less than the cost of real estate taxes, maintenance and utilities on a fixed residence.

• On the road: Combined expenses of camping fees and fuel are still less than the cost of hotels plus fuel for a car. Overall, it’s a more affordable mode of travel than trains, planes, taxis, hotels and constant restaurant meals.

• Comfort: Wherever you go, you’re home — sleep in your own bed, enjoy home-cooked meals from your own kitchen and you’re sure the bathroom is clean. As a bonus, is dog is with you all the time.

• Frugal lifestyle: Living within a fixed income budget is easy and healthy in an RV, where you get to spend more time in the great outdoors and discover that the best things in life are free.

• Convenience: Full-time RV traveling is a vacation without the hassle of schlepping suitcases, airport screenings & delays, rental cars and, oops I forgot my toothbrush.

• Ultimate Freedom: Set your own itinerary, go when and where you want and stay as long as you want. Adventurous travelers gain an incredible sense of freedom from being in the driver’s seat, literally and figuratively.

• Stay put for a while: Rent a site at a snow bird RV park in the Sun Belt for the six-month winter season. Kick back and relax by the pool, play some golf or tennis and enjoy the all-inclusive activities with your fellow retirees. It’s the most cost-effective way to winter in the South.

• Jobs on the road: Retirees who are still working at home, thanks to computer technology, can set up a home office in the RV. Others can find temporary employment to meet their skill set even while moving around the country.

• Best years of your life: Traveling in an RV is slow and relaxing. It’s good for older Americans. After all, we’re retired and we’re not in any hurry.

Kenny told AMAC that once the vagabond lifesyle loses its appeal, retirees should begin shopping for a home in the locale where they most want to hang up the keys.

“Thanks to the portion of the nest egg you funded when you sold your last house, the next house is in the bank.”