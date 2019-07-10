Local couple starts low-carb, keto meal delivery service

With a desire to lose weight, Aaron and Mollie Peless tried a few diets to no avail.

They even tried the ice cream diet “and that went really horrible,” Aaron said.

They then started the keto diet, limiting their carb count to 20 grams each per day, a year ago and have lost nearly 100 pounds together.

They’ve been so impressed by their weight-loss success that they’ve decided to make a business of it, starting a meal preparation business, delivering keto and low-carb meals once a week.

The owners of MollieFresh meal prep service will start taking orders on their website on Mondays for delivery the following Sunday. They will get up early Sunday to make the meals and deliver them in the evening. They’ll also offer a pick-up option, according to their website.

“(We) both wanted to do something to help others,” Aaron said. “Sunday will be very busy.”

The keto diet is a low-carb, high-fat diet that puts your body in a state of ketosis. The body becomes efficient at burning fat for energy.

Aaron said they’ve done a strict version of the diet with a little fluctuation during the Christmas season. He’s lost 60 pounds.

Mollie said she felt the immediate effects of the diet after a few days including more energy and less soreness in her body.

Their journey with this diet wasn’t too much of challenge in central Ohio, which offers a variety of restaurants and grocery stores.

They had to make some adjustments, paying attention to the “fine-print” of the menus, Mollie said. For example, if the meal came with fries, they would ask the waiter to substitute with a salad or another keto-friendly item.

The two acknowledged they’re not nutritionists or scientists of any kind. They based more of their diet practice from research. They’ve talked about their experiences with friends and family, helping those interested in trying the diet out.

That often revealed the struggle some people have with preparing meals at home. But it gave the idea for the Pelesses to start a meal prep service.

Aaron has 20 years of experiencing working in the information technology industry allowing him to tackle the tech features of the business, such as the website and ordering application. His wife’s background in finance and customer service enables her to tackle the operations aspect of the business. That helps keep costs low since they don’t have to rely on others for assistance, they said.

The Pelesses had looked at similar meal prep services but those were geared more towards athletes and people who worked out. Not only will their site serve keto and low-carb food options, their service will use organic ingredients and, based on feedback, grass-fed meats.

Aaron said they wanted to keep their meal prices low. Meals are now priced between $6 and $12. He said their profit margins would be thin but hope to make up for it in volume.

He’s done some targeted marketing on social media reaching 4,000 people and gaining new followers outside of their friends and family circles. The couple also has contingency plans in place if orders become overwhelming.

The meals will be prepared at 1400 Food Lab near Marble Cliff. The Pelesses chose the commercial kitchen for its strict policies on food safety and cleanliness. The couple said it wouldn’t make sense to operate the business from their home where they have three children.

Menu items include breakfast items such as keto-friendly pancakes and pizzas, Mollie said. She said variety is important so customers do not become bored eating the same items over and over again.

“We really want to market to our customers and their needs,” Mollie said.

Eventually, the Pelesses plan to hire driver and some kitchen help soon. For the long-term, they would like to have their own facility and offer keto products and coaching. They ultimately want to become a food manufacturer shipping their products nationwide.

“That’s way down the road,” Aaron said.