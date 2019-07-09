Partnership allows retirement community residents to heal at home

The Friendship Village of Dublin and Central Ohio Primary Care have partnered to offer the retirement community’s residents on-site medical care.

Physicians are available on the campus 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday with a 24-7 on-call staff to provide residents access to personal care.

“Having these physicians be on site and become part of our culture and be with us through the thick and thin and the ups and the downs and really get to know us inside and out in every aspect of life at Friendship of Dublin,” said Rita Doeherty, the executive director of Friendship Village, in a video describing the partnership.

The retirement community cited research that indicated those who recover at home have less chance of being re-admitted and recover faster than those who stay in the hospital.

“When comparing costs of a hospital stay to those of healing at home, members save approximately 70 percent more when being care for at home,” the retirement community stated in an April blog post.

Jason Cappuzzello, Julie Colella, Adam Rush and Srikanth Kesari are the COPC physicians providing care for the community’s residents. They described what they liked about the program in the video.

“This project … allows me to do the acute care and also maintain a relationship more so than just in the acute setting and allow us to maybe keep those patients out of the hospital and in a more functional state in their homes,” Cappuzzello said.

Colella said the program provides the opportunity to see the resident patients in the hospital, while being the physician to take care of them at their homes.

And while he’s enjoyed practicing medicine in a hospital and acute care setting, Kesari said he looks forward to being more involved in a community.

Rush said it’s an opportunity showcase COPC’s abilities and clinicians.

Friendship Village said the model provides a familiar environment, financial stability and connection for residents, which help improve the recovery process.

“Seniors recovering within their community will likely better understand their care needs because they are familiar with their daily routine. This helps provide the best care quality while allowing the patient to decide when and where care is received,” it stated. “Even visitations are more enjoyable because there are no space constraints for loved ones looking to help in the healing process. Sleeping patterns may also be normalized, improving patient recovery times and preventing sleep-related stress.”

