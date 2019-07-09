New stickers to be affixed to gas pumps throughout county

A new sticker is soon to be affixed to most gas pumps in Franklin County notifying consumers of the tax rates they are being charged, according to county Auditor Michael Stinziano.

The stickers are required by the recently-passed state transportation budget, which also raised the state tax on gasoline by 10.5 cents per gallon, effective July 1. The diesel fuel tax increased by 19 cents per gallon. Proceeds from the fuel tax are used to maintain and upgrade Ohio’s roads and bridges.

“These stickers are another informational tool that will benefit consumers. It increases the transparency of fuel prices for Franklin County residents,” Stinziano said.

The approximately 4-inch by 4-inch stickers will show a breakdown of state, local and federal taxes that are being levied on gasoline and diesel fuels, along with the total tax amount. They are being created by the Ohio Department of Agriculture, per the new law, and will be distributed and affixed by the auditor’s office.

Stinziano said he expected the stickers to be installed during routine inspections conducted by weights and measures staff.

All stickers are required to be displayed on fuel pumps within 90 days. No display is necessary if the tax information is displayed in another way, such as on a video screen or in a prominent place at the gas station.