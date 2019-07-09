Bill seeks more competitive electricity industry

A lawmaker in the Ohio House of Representatives concerned about the competitiveness of the Buckeye State’s electric infrastructure has proposed legislation to update and overhaul retail electric service law.

Electric regulation has undergone a dramatic shift over the past two decades, said Rep. Dick Stein, a Republican from Norwalk, but that is not enough.

“… The electricity industry as a whole has experienced fundamental changes on a scale not witnessed since the inception of the electric system,” the lawmaker said. “The electric infrastructure, laws and regulations must evolve to respond to these changes in order to meet society’s needs, customers changing expectations and preferences.

“The evolution has already begun and over time it will have significant implications for reliability, operations, security, resilience and consumer choices.”

House Bill 247 would permit electric distribution utilities to offer customer-focused energy services or products. The services and products to be sold may include energy monitoring, electric vehicle charging stations, the installation and management of smart grid technology and other items.

“The proposed legislation enables electric utilities to compete on a level playing field for customer-focused energy services and products,” Stein said. “The bill also includes important provisions for utility infrastructure which supports economic development.”

Allowing electric utilities to build out infrastructure, including line extensions and substations for energy intensive projects, would place Ohio in a competitive position with other states, the lawmaker argued.

“Vertically integrated electric utilities in neighboring states, can offer customized services that provide an advantage, while Ohio utilities require customer aid in construction of 40 percent of the overall costs,” he said. “These … charges can be significant hurdles and can be millions of dollars for a large project.

“Economic development projects continue to have increasingly shorter time lines. They need 21st century buildings and authenticated sites with utilities available.”

Stein said his bill attempts to rectify this by allowing an electric utility to make a filing before the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, in conjunction with local and state economic development officials, to get recovery to help plan, develop and construct electrical infrastructure for economic development purposes.

Analysis provided by the Ohio Legislative Service Commission commented on the bill’s lifting of corporate separation requirements that are currently imposed on electric distribution utilities and their affiliates.

“… The bill specifies that a corporate separation plan may be filed with the PUCO under current law requiring corporate separation or under the bill’s provisions permitting the offering of customer-focused energy services or products,” attorney Maura McClelland wrote for the commission. “The bill’s provisions permitting the offering of customer-focused energy services or products do not, however, refer to the filing of a corporate separation plan with the PUCO.

“These provisions merely state that in certain circumstances, requirements for the offering of (these products) must be reflected in the (utility’s) ‘subsequent corporate separation plan.’ The bill does not explain what the corporate separation plan would be subsequent to.”

Stein admitted that his bill is only a piece of the solution.

“We do not want Ohio to fall behind,” he said.

HB 247 had not been scheduled subsequent hearing at time of publication.