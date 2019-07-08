Report shows Columbus has low cost of living

The Columbus metro area was among the larger regions with the lowest cost of living, according to recent federal data.

The 10-county area is among the largest metropolitan areas that have the lowest regional price parity, or RPP, in 2017, according the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The RPP measures the differences in price levels across states and metropolitan areas for a given year and are expressed as a percentage of the overall national price level.

For example, if a metro area has an RPP of 120 while another’s is 90, then on average, prices are 20 percent higher and 10 percent lower than the U.S. average for the two areas, respectively.

The RPP covers all consumption goods and services, including housing rents. Areas with high and low RPPs typically correspond to areas with high/ low price levels for rents.

Columbus’ RPP for all items was 92.3 in 2017, meaning its average prices are nearly 8 percent below the U.S. average. The largest metropolitan areas with the lowest RPPs were Cincinnati (90), Cleveland (90.2) and St. Louis (91.4).

The larger metropolitan areas with the highest RPPs were San Francisco (128), New York (122.3) and Washington D.C. (118.4).

Columbus’ RPP for 2017 ranks as the 192nd lowest out of 383 metro areas, while Cincinnati’s and Cleveland’s ranked 128th and 139th, respectively.

The three metro areas with the lowest RPPs overall were Beckley, W. Va., (75.3), Danville, Ill., (78.9), and Morristown, Tenn., (80.3).

Ohio had the seventh lowest RPP among all states at 88.9 in 2017 with its average prices 11.1 percent less than the U.S. average. Mississippi had the lowest at 85.7, followed by Arkansas (86.5), Alabama (86.7), West Virginia (87), Kentucky (87.9) and South Dakota (88.2) to round out the top six.

After Ohio, Oklahoma’s RPP was 89, followed by Missouri (89.5) and Nebraska (89.6) to round out the top 10.

Hawaii had the largest RPP of all states at 118.5, followed by Washington, D.C., (116.9), New York (115.8), California (114.8), New Jersey (112.9), Maryland (109.4), Connecticut (108), Massachusetts (107.9), Washington (106.4) and New Hampshire (105.8). Alaska would be the 10th state with its RPP at 104.4 if D.C. were not included.