Dublin builder offers variety of home choices for retirees

Dublin-based Epcon Communities has a home for just about every empty nester in neighborhoods in 16 states, including here in Ohio.

The company operates on the premise that life is meant to be lived on prospective homeowners’ terms.

“That’s because we build homes with communities in mind, and with an attention to details that appeal to our buyer’s desires,” Epcon says on its website.

The Courtyards at Deer Run in Chillicothe offer several ranch and 1 ½-story floorplans, including the Capri, Palazzo, Portico, Promenade and Promenade III, ranging in square footage from 1,330 to 2,826.

The homes are designed and built to connect the owner to the outdoors and the community, using high quality materials and signature architectural details. The private courtyard forms the centerpiece of the homes, access to a quiet, peaceful oasis just steps from anywhere in the home.

“And with state-of-the-art, open floor plans, luxurious kitchens and baths, and versatile room arrangements, the only limit to making our homes truly yours is your imagination,” Epcon promises.

The no-maintenance lifestyle of condo living allows residents to reclaim lost time.

“We believe you have more important things to do than raking leaves or trimming the hedge,” Epcon says.

From time spent with friends and family to pursuing hobbies or passions, homeowners have better things to do with their free time. That’s why many Epcon Communities are homeowners’ association maintained communities, providing owners with the headache-free, comfort-rich living experiences they’ve been searching for.

Homes at Deer Run start at $244,900 up to $324,900

There are more than a dozen other Epcon communities throughout Ohio and the builder works with top subcontractors and suppliers in the various communities.

Additionally, builders work with local lenders on financing home purchases. Customers are equipped to choose financing options that best suits their needs, such as FHA/VA, HECM, or conventional loans, the company notes.