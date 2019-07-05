Franklin County raises minimum wage to $15 at cost of $1.3M

The Franklin County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a measure to increase the lowest wage paid to county employees to $15 per hour during a regular session earlier this week.

The move, which is expected to cost taxpayers $1.3 million, is the board’s first step taken under the Rise Together poverty initiative announced on June 11, according to a press release announcing the development.

The 169 county employees who currently make less than the new minimum wage — at pay grade 14 or lower — will receive either a raise to $15 per hour or a 50-cent-per-hour increase, whichever amount is greater.

The board’s action affects non-bargaining unit employees and authorizes the human resources director to make the same offer to the unions representing the county’s other employees, the press release detailed.

Commissioners haven’t ruled out pay raises to an additional 850 county employees to address the resulting wage compression — a consequence of increasing the lowest pay rates.

“Our employees are the county’s most valuable asset,” board President Marilyn Brown said in a prepared statement. “They work hard every day to make life better for our neighbors and they deserve fair wages in return.

“This is the right thing to do for our employees and their families. I am proud to join my colleagues in taking this step and putting the hard working employees of Franklin County first.”

In 2016, the board hired consulting firm Clemons Nelson & Associates to determine an appropriate living wage for Franklin County and study commissioners’ entire pay scale, the press released noted. At that time, the living wage, defined as one that would allow a family of four, including two working adults, maintain a typical standard of living in our community, was determined to be $13.69 per hour.

In June of 2016, the commissioners raised the amount of their lowest hourly wage to $13.69 and adjusted other pay throughout the pay scale to appropriately spread the wages out to avoid “wage compression”.

“Franklin County is a great place to work,” Commissioner John O’Grady said. “From our excellent benefits package to our healthy workforce initiatives, and now a rising minimum wage, actions like this not only take care of our people, but they help us to attract the strongest workforce possible and the best and brightest employees for every position.”

The pay increase is to be retroactive to the pay period ending June 10.

“Raising the minimum wage of Franklin County workers to $15 per hour is a step in the right direction and our hope is that other government entities, corporations, and businesses will do the same,” Commissioner Kevin Boyce said.

The board has offered adjusting the budgets of other county elected officials so that they can make the same offer to their employees.

Some of the initiative’s efforts include promoting innovative transportation options to connect neighborhoods of concentrated poverty with jobs by partnering with employers and economic development planners, and promoting the expansion of access to credit and financial institutions to support households exiting housing subsidy eligibility, according to published reports.