Lawmakers want hospital police officers defined as peace officers

The Ohio Senate has yet to take up a bill approved in the Ohio House of Representatives last week that would add hospital police officers to the definition of a peace officer.

Filed as House Bill 236, Farmersville Republican Rep. Todd Smith said he devised the bill after learning a constituent hospital police officer who was punched in the face by a patient he was assisting at the hospital entrance.

“(The officer) was informed by the prosecutor that the assailant would be prosecuted for assault but not assault on an officer,” Smith said during sponsor testimony before members of the Transportation and Public Safety Committee. “When asked why this was the case, he was informed that he was technically not a peace officer by definition in the Ohio Revised Code.”

HB 236 defines hospital police officer as a police officer who is employed by a hospital that employs and maintains its own proprietary police department or security department and appointed and commissioned by the Ohio secretary of state.

Additionally, the bill would increase the penalties for certain assault offenses if the victim is a hospital police officer.

For felonious assault, the offense would become a first-degree felony, according to analysis provided by the Ohio Legislative Service Commission. Were the hospital police officer to suffer serious physical harm as a result of the commission of the offense, the court must impose a mandatory minimum prison term of 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 or 11 years.

For an aggravated assault, an offender would face a third-degree felony. Serious physical harm on the officer would result in a mandatory prison term of 9, 12, 18, 24, 30 or 36 months, the bill required.

First-degree misdemeanor assault would rise to the level of a fourth-degree felony in instances the victim is a hospital police officer performing job duties. Serious physical harm would result in a mandatory prison term of 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 or 18 months.

UC Health Chief of Police Divisional Director of Public Safety Alan Jones told lawmakers in written testimony that he hoped the bill might head off an increasing number of criminal incidents at the regional health system serving the Cincinnati metro area.

“Our police detectives conduct numerous felony and misdemeanor investigations ranging from all types of crimes of potential violence, fraud and theft to reports of sexual assault,” Jones wrote. “It is routine for our officers to be involved in arrests of individuals found violating the law and/or creating unsafe situations.”

He said he appreciates the efforts of Smith and joint sponsor Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Dayton.

“Every day we provide the most complex clinical care to our most vulnerable patients, and our police and security officers go above and beyond to ensure they, and our associates providing the care, receive that care in the safest environment possible,” Jones continued. “HB 236 enhances our ability to provide a safe and healing environment as it ensures that we have a mechanism for protecting our police and security officers who are assaulted in the course of their work.”

Smith said his “simple fix” has been endorsed by the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association, the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association and the Fraternal Order of Police.

The House approved HB 236, which has cosponsor support of 22 fellow lawmakers, on a 79-17 vote.