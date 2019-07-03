Central, southern Ohio businesses awarded $2.2B in federal contracts

Central and southern Ohio small businesses received $2.2 billion in prime federal contracts for the fiscal year of 2018, the U.S. Small Business Administration Columbus District Office announced last week.

The office covers 60 counties in the region. The U.S. SBA awarded a total $102.8 billion in such contracts across the nation, making up 25.05 percent of federal contracting dollars. The contracts are a $15 billion increase from the previous fiscal year. The SBA said it was the sixth consecutive year the federal government exceeded its small business contracting goal.

“These record-breaking national numbers are a win-win, as, along with supplying the government with the goods and services needed to operate, they support our nation’s small businesses and entrepreneurs, as well as their employees and local communities,” SBA’s Great Lakes Regional Administrator Rob Scott said in a statement. “The accomplishments here in the Columbus District are a direct result of our continuous government-wide focus on increasing small business contracting opportunities. This focus starts at the top with the President’s commitment to small businesses and funnels through to our field offices’ outreach efforts focused on helping them start, grow and expand.”

Columbus-based John Cecil Construction has benefited from federal contracts in recent years, according to the SBA Columbus District Office. Company owner Frank Harries received a $434,000 federal contract award with the Ohio National Guard in 2018.

Other contracts include those with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Defense Logistics Agency. His work with the federal government helped generate 15 jobs, including jobs for estimators, project managers and construction worker positions, the SBA said.

John Cecil Construction is located in a Historically Underutilized Business Zone, or HUBZone. The federal government has a goal to award 3 percent of all federal contracts to businesses located in HUBZones. But HUBZone small businesses received about $10 billion of all eligible funds, or 2.05 percent, the highest achievement in the last six years. Harris’ company was recognized by the Columbus office as a top HUBZone-certified business last month.

The $2.2 billion that small businesses in central and southern Ohio secured in federal contracts represents an incredible impact to our economy and supports job creation, innovation, and growth,” SBA’s Columbus District Director Everett Woodel stated. “Frank Harris is an example of the many hardworking entrepreneurs who have utilized these set-aside programs to spur local economic development while delivering a needed service to federal customers.”

According to SBA, small disadvantage businesses in the United States receive nearly 10 percent, or $46.5 billion of all small business eligible contracting dollars, the highest percentage since 2016. Service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses receive $20.6 billion or 4.27 percent of all eligible contracting dollars, while women-owned small businesses received $23 billion, the highest amount ever.