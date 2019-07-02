Record-setting number of Ohioans expected to travel this summer

Record-setting number of Ohioans expected to travel this summer

Last minute travelers may want to consider checking out the largest fireworks display in Ohio and the Midwest right here in Columbus.

AAA Ohio Auto Club travel specialists recommend the city’s popular Red, White & Boom event as a last-minute trip for the Fourth of July this week. The 39th annual Independence Day celebration is expected to attract more than 400,000 people and feature a parade, a street festival and two stages of live music.

Other recommendations included firework displays in Washington D.C., Niagara Falls, Ont., Canada, Cincinnati and New York.

AAA expects 48.9 million Americans, including 2.1 million Ohioans, to travel at least 50 miles from home between Wednesday and Saturday for the holiday. That’s a 4 percent increase nationally and a 4.7 percent increase for the state from last year — despite a one-day shorter holiday period.

“As Independence Day approaches, it’s time for the much-loved family road trip and this year will be one for the record books, with more Americans than ever planning vacations,” said Paula Twidale, vice president, AAA Travel, in a statement. “This holiday builds on the strong travel demand season for Memorial Day, and with schools now out of session across the country, families coast to coast are eager to travel.”

With Fourth of July typically being the busiest summer travel holiday, the strong economy is credited with boosting the increase in travelers. Low unemployment, rising disposable incomes and consumer spending are encouraging people to spend more on travel, AAA said.

This holiday season AAA expects there will be 88,000 more Ohioans on the road for a record total 1.9 million Ohio drivers. AAA and INRIX expect congestion to be the heaviest on July 3 with commuters leaving work early.

“With record-level travelers hitting the road this holiday, drivers must be prepared for delays around our major metros,” stated Trevor Reed, transportation analyst at INRIX.

Additionally, the Ohio Department of Transportation is working on more than 1,000 construction projects in the state this year but plans to reduce the size of work zones as much as possible.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be working to remove impaired drivers from the roadways. There were four fatal crashes killing eight people during the Fourth of July holiday last year. One crash and three fatalities were OVI related.

Average gas prices have fallen for seven straight weeks to $2.65 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“For the seventh straight week, the national average price of gasoline has fallen, to a level last seen in March. But just in time for the upcoming holiday, the steak is at high risk of being broken,” stated Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “A large refinery explosion in Philadelphia last week may ultimately serve to push gasoline prices higher once we learn more details about how long that facility may be offline. For now, motorists along the East Coast may only see prices rise a few cents as a result, but could see more of a hit should the refinery be down for a long period of time. Furthermore, oil prices have rebounded notably due to increasing tensions between the U.S. and Iran and attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway, which sees over 20 percent of global oil supply traversing through the waterway. Whether the upcoming and likely rebound in gasoline prices sticks for long is unknown, but if tempers continue to flare between the two countries, motorists may fall victim to the rocky relationship in the form of higher gas prices. In addition, trade tensions with China have now taken a back seat, but with President Trump meeting President Xi, we may see either more upward pressure on oil if signs of a truce in trade emerge, or downward pressure if the countries move further apart.”

Drivers can expect to pay more for car rentals, which have increased 5 percent to an average $69 per day from last year. The average nightly rate for hotels ranged from $153 to $189.

Aside from driving, American air travel will increase for the 10th consecutive year with 3.96 million Americans flying, a 5.3 percent increase, according to AAA. Among them will be 92,000 Ohioans, a 5 percent increase from last year, which is the third consecutive year of air travel growth.

Average airfares for the top 40 domestic flight routes will cost 10 percent more this Independence Day with a round trip ticket averaging $188, according to AAA’s Leisure Travel Index.