Pet owners warned to keep furry friends safe over holiday

Pet owners warned to keep furry friends safe over holiday

Independence Day and the days leading up to it can be tough for man’s best friend. The stifling heat, crowds of revelers and a variety of food left unattended at picnics and cookouts offer Fido plenty of opportunities to become anxious, dehydrated and even sick.

Add to that community fireworks displays and the firecrackers, bottle rockets and smaller streamer-type fireworks set off in neighborhoods and the sonic cacophony may prove too much for even the most well adjusted canine.

The American Kennel Club, known for maintaining the world’s largest registry of purebred dogs, has offered some useful tips for central Ohioans to keep pets safe and calm during the holiday.

It is safer to keep pets at home during Fourth of July celebrations, instead of bringing the family dog to a neighbor’s party.

“Keep your pets in the house, rather than in your yard,” the AKC advises. “He will be a lot happier indoors and not tempted to leap over a fence to find you.”

Once the festivities begin, AKC staff says, keep the dog in a safe room where he can feel comfortable. If he is crate trained put him in his crate covered with a blanket to make him feel secure.

His masters should take every opportunity to block outside sights and sounds by lowering the blinds and turning on the television.

“Play soothing music in the background to counteract the cacophony during the ‘rockets’ red glare,’” AKC adds. “If your pet seems overly anxious, spend some time with your pet, speaking soothingly to help them to relax.”

When it’s time for the party to eat, avoid giving Fido scraps from the grill. Though tempting to the four-legged friend, any sudden change to his diet can cause stomach upset.

Additionally, certain foods like onions, avocado, grapes and raisins can be toxic to the animal, AKC staff warn.

Also, matches and lighter fluid can be extremely irritating to the stomach, lungs and central nervous system, if ingested.

A pet’s human counterparts are advised to refrain from applying products such as bug repellent and sunscreen made for people onto Fido’s coat or skin.

Instead, use only pet-friendly sunscreen and items made especially for him.

In the event Fido gets scared, escapes and runs away, a microchip is the easiest way to find him.

“Collars and tags can fall off so make sure you have permanent ID with a microchip,” the AKC says. “Keep contact information current with your recovery service provider.”