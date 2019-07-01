Lawmakers evaluate shades of auto window tinting

A northwest Ohio lawmaker wants to return authority governing auto window tinting to elected representatives and allow darker tints on the front side windows of a vehicle.

Rep. Derek Merrin, R-Monclova, told members of the Ohio House of Representatives seated for the Transportation and Public Safety Committee that his Legalize Window Tinting Act takes away the Department of Public Safety’s authority on the matter, easing undue restrictions.

“The legislation allows Ohioans to reasonably tint their font driver-side windows by aligning Ohio’s regulations with the majority of states,” Merrin said during sponsor testimony of the bill. “It strikes a proven balance enabling vehicle owners to benefit from window tinting, but still allowing law enforcement the ability to see inside vehicles.”

Filed as House Bill 77, the legislation eliminates Public Safety’s rule-making authority regarding window tinting and codifies the department’s rules regarding window tinting to address such issues as light transmittance standards and window exemptions.

The bill would decrease — from 50 percent to 30 percent — the light transmittance percentage requirement for side windows in the front of a motor vehicle.

“In 1988, the legislature delegated its authority to the Department of Public Safety to enact window-tinting regulations,” Merrin explained. “The state bureaucracy enacted a rule effectively making it illegal to tint front driver-side windows.

“The rule mandates a 50 percent light transmittance level. There are virtually no benefits to tinting-windows at that level.”

Some of those benefits include a deterrence to vehicle break-ins, decreased sun exposure while driving and providing a basic level of privacy for occupants.

“Tinting can improve the aesthetics of a vehicle,” Merrin said. “Most vehicle owners desire their windows to be uniformly tinted.”

As the law stands now, many Ohio vehicles have tinted backseat windows and untinted front side windows.

Wendy Rinehart, executive director of the Ohio Independent Automobile Dealers Association, said the increased amount of tinting would put the state at the same standard as border states, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

“In order for Ohio to stay competitive, our state law should align with the majority of other states that provide the freedom to tint windows,” Rinehart said. “If Ohio fails to adjust the current regulatory framework and come into line with its neighboring states, Ohio will lose dollars to out-of-state businesses who are able to sell vehicles with uniformly tinted windows.”

Merrin characterized the association’s testimony as yet another benefit for the state overall.

“It is illegal to sell vehicles with illegal tint, which puts car dealers in a tough position,” he said.

The lawmaker said HB 77 likely would result in fewer window-tinting citations by law enforcement, thus reducing the burden on our local courts.

A third hearing of the bill had not been scheduled at time of publication.