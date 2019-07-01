Columbus health-care IT firm to partner with Mich. firm

Columbus-based digital health-care company Olive will partner with another company to combine their technologies designed to improve the health care industry.

Olive will partner with Clinic, adding the latter’s artificial intelligence technology with its own.

Olive’s so-called digital health care employees will now have Clinic’s conversational applications, which are intended to help organizations simplify administration and improve the experience for patients, according to a company press release.

“This added technology helps us expand our breadth of AI by adding cognitive conversation to Olive’s capabilities,” said Sean Lane, CEO of Olive, in a statement. “I envision Olive seamlessly interacting with patients and employees and bringing elevated comprehension into data analysis. We’re excited to be entering a new chapter in building a faster, more efficient, more effective health care system — the possibilities are endless.”

Olive’s existing tech focused on the back-office functions such as claims processing, prior authorization status updates and extracting data from electronic health records.

With Clinic, Olive will add vocal cognition to its tech’s skillset that would reduce human intervention in the information process and tackle high call volumes, which will help with patient scheduling.

Lane added: “By bringing together two complementary, AI-based technologies, the Clinic and Olive collaboration is poised to supercharge our digital workforce’s automation capabilities and shift the paradigm for how administrative work in health care is done.”

Clinic was founded in 2015 and based in Ann Arbor, Mich. It recently raised $52 million in a startup funding round led by investors from Insights Partners, DFJ Growth, Drive Capital and Hyde Park Venture Partners. Drive Capital led previous funding rounds for Olive since 2013.

“Health care impacts everyone in life-changing ways, and it is also a sector uniquely positioned to benefit from advances in efficiency and interoperability, enabled by AI,” stated Jason Mars, CEO of Clinc. “We are advancing a powerful combination of task automation and voice-enabled interaction services that will help health care employees and patients to better understand, access and navigate the health care experience.”