Ohio’s highway safety program is third largest in the nation

Ohio’s highway safety program is third largest in the nation

Beginning this year, the Ohio Department of Transportation is investing a record $158 million annually into projects specifically aimed at making the state’s roads safer.

Projects include everything from additional signage to complete reconfiguration of intersections, transportation officials said ahead of next week’s new budget implementation.

“Safety is at the forefront of our minds in everything we do,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. “Too many people are seriously injured or killed on Ohio roads every year … We need to continue doing all we can to get those numbers to zero.”

The Buckeye State previously boasted one of the largest safety programs in the nation, officials said.

The new two-year state transportation budget, however, includes an additional $100 million in safety funding thanks in part to a 10-cent gas tax increase.

In addition to engineering solutions, funding to improve road safety goes to programs to change driver behavior.

The leading causes of traffic deaths are speeding, distraction, impairment and lack of using a seat belt, a press release detailed.

“These are all choices — bad choices — made by drivers and these crashes are completely preventable,” Marchbanks said.

Ohio has 121,000 miles of road — one of the largest roadway networks in the nation.

Eighty-four percent of these roads are considered local roads maintained by more than 900 cities and villages, 1,300 townships and 88 counties, while the remaining 16 percent are considered state roads and are maintained by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

State highway safety programming helps fund projects that improve safety for drivers, riders, bicyclists, and pedestrians not only on ODOT-maintained roadways, but county and township roads and city streets.

“The funding for safety projects in Ohio’s new transportation budget, which goes into effect on Monday, puts Ohio’s road safety program within the top three states in the nation,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a prepared statement. “Investing in the safety of the drivers and passengers who travel on Ohio’s roads and highways is incredibly important, and I have no doubt that this increased focus on safety will prevent crashes and save lives.”

Only California and Texas invest more than Ohio on safety projects.