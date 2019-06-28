Dublin’s The Spa at River Ridge offers a wide range of comforting services

Dublin’s The Spa at River Ridge offers a wide range of comforting services

Open late and offering complimentary services, a spa in Dublin offers a relaxing experience for people with busy schedules.

Peigi Fisher-Hanson opened The Spa at River Ridge with her husband, Eric, in 1996.

According to the couple, they aspire to create a family-oriented space that feels like home, yet provide professional, caring and cutting-edge services all in one spa.

“I love being able to share each other’s lives and make people feel better about themselves,” said Fisher-Hanson.

The spa offers hair, nail, skincare and massage services with several bonus features.

River Ridge offers complimentary bang or neck trims, as well as complimentary root touch ups in between appointments; a fully stocked beverage station; wine glasses, champagne flutes and ice buckets for adult beverages; and offer late hours for those with busy schedules.

“For every guest who enters our home, our mission is to provide a luxurious, relaxing and unparalleled experience,” their website states.

The spa offers myriad facials, including a micro facial, River Ridge signature facial, custom radiance facials and hydra facials. They also offer dermaplane treatments and add-ons such as waxing, tinting or makeup services.

For those needing a massage, the spa offers the usual Swedish massage, a sports massage, deep tissue, pregnancy/ postpartum and a reflexology massage.

They also have several body treatments. The first is a body lymphatic drainage therapy, which uses HydraFacial technology to target lymphatic systems and detoxify the body.

The also have Tropical Escape, where skin is exfoliated with papaya-pineapple fraiche mousse and wrap which refreshes skin and reduces the appearance of wrinkles.

Several others include Lumafirm Body, Stress Fix, Sea Salt Glow, Misty Retreat and Serene Sinus Relief, ranging from $55 to $125.

And another perk? Instead of using extensive advertising, the company relies on word-of-mouth referrals, which in turn gives you $10 off future services for each referral.

River Ridge is open Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.