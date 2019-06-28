Central Ohio unemployment rate remains historically low

Central Ohio’s unemployment rate continued to decrease last month.

The 10-county metropolitan statistical area’s not-seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 3 percent last month, down from 3.5 percent in May 2018, according to data the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the region’s civilian labor force increased to 1,085,100 workers last month — 4,000 more than May 2018.

There were 32,200 unemployed in May compared with 37,600 the same month last year.

Among the counties in the metro area, Delaware and Union counties had the lowest jobless rate in May at 2.6 percent, followed by Madison County (2.7 percent); Franklin and Licking counties (3 percent); Fairfield and Morrow counties (3.1 percent); Pickaway County (3.2 percent); Hocking County (3.5 percent); and Perry County (3.9 percent).

In comparison, Delaware and Union had the lowest jobless rate in May 2018 at 3.1 percent, followed by Madison (3.3 percent); Franklin and Licking (3.5 percent); Fairfield (3.6 percent); Fairfield (3.8 percent); Pickaway (3.7 percent); Morrow (3.9 percent); Hocking County (4.2 percent); and Perry County (4.6 percent).

Additionally, Mekael Teshome and Sarah Mattson, researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, recently released their analysis of the Columbus metro areas economy.

They found it is sturdy with unemployment ranging between 3.8 percent to 4 percent March 2018 and 2019.

“This number is in line with the metro area’s average unemployment rate during the last three years and is low relative to the state’s unemployment rate (4.4 percent),” Teshome and Mattson stated earlier this month.

For the first three months of 2019, the area’s employment and labor force’s size grew strongly with the latter a sign that workers are confident about the regional economic conditions and are willing to enter the job market, according to the bank researchers’ findings.

They also found that local home prices increased 8 percent in March 2019 with the median home value at $193,000 compared with the national median home value at $227,000 and the Ohio median home value at $140,000.

On the other hand, Teshome and Mattson said one blemish of the Columbus’ positive economic story is that its inflation-adjusted gross domestic product per capita stopped growing from 2016 to 2017. The metric is used to measure prosperity and standard of living.

Aside from Columbus, Ohio’s seasonally-adjusted employment rate was 4.1 percent last month, down from a revised 4.2 percent in April and from 4.6 percent in May 2018.

The state’s nonfarm sector employed more than 5.59 million people in May, down 3,200 from April and up 42,900 more than May 2018, according to the data.

“Job growth in Ohio appears to be taking a summer break, with 3,100 fewer private sector jobs compared to last month’s revised report — the fourth straight month of sluggish or negative growth that Ohio has experienced. While the unemployment rate did fall to 4.1 percent, its lowest level since the early 2000s, it was combined with a falling labor force participation rate, which indicates that people who were searching for jobs have either stopped searching or have left the state,” said Andrew J. Kidd, an economist with The Buckeye Institute’s Economic Research Center, in a statement earlier this month. “There were a few bright spots in this month’s report. Manufacturing jobs grew by 2,400 — good news for a sector that has struggled to add jobs since the start of the year. The professional, scientific and technical services sector also added 1,400 jobs. These bright spots, however, were not enough to offset job losses in other areas, including a loss of 2,000 in the health care sector and a loss of 1,500 in the financial activities sector.”

From May 2018 to May 2019, Ohio’s goods-producing sector added 9,200 jobs for a total 937,300 jobs.

During the same time period, the state’s private service-providing sector’s employment increased by 33,800 jobs to more than 3.87 million jobs.

Also, Ohio’s public sector employment remained the same essentially. It had 779,100 jobs last month, down 100 from May 2018.

Federal jobs increased by 900 during that period, while state jobs increased 3,800. But local goverment jobs were down 4,800 last month.

The national unemployment rate for May was 3.6 percent, unchanged from April, and down from 3.8 percent in May 2018.