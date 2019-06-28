Businessman to restore Battle Creek’s oldest house

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Local businessman Hans Stark says he doesn’t have the mechanical mind to restore cars, so he restores houses instead.

“I think it’s a good hobby,” he said.

The next house he restores will be Battle Creek’s oldest.

He recently purchased the home at 373 Riverside Drive for $5,000. The house was built in 1852 by Warren B. Shepard, who is remembered as Battle Creek’s first schoolteacher.

The property has been with the Calhoun County Land Bank Authority for two years after it was foreclosed on in April 2017. It was found to be structurally sound and was placed on the market in March.

It’s been a priority for the Land Bank and the Calhoun County Treasurer’s Office.

“We were hopeful we could find a way to preserve that history,” Land Bank Executive Director Krista Trout-Edwards said.

While out on the road for his Battle Creek business, Michigan Tile & Carpet, Stark passed the house hundreds of times.

“We knew we wanted it for a while, and we knew what we could do with it,” he said.

His wife, Alicia Stark, is also involved in the project and excited for it, although she tells him this is his last project.

They worked for eight years on the historic preservation and restoration of 651 Capital Ave. Northeast, where they now live.

He plans to use the Shepard house for commercial office space. There will be seating and a kitchenette on the first floor and a loft office on the second.

Stark knows there’s no return on investment for him in this project, but it’s not about that.

“I think it’s real important to preserve the history of the city,” he said. “When (people) drive by they are going to say, ‘I remember when that place was boarded up for 20-plus years. (It) sitting there for another 20-plus years doesn’t do anything for anybody.”

The restoration of the Shepard house will start with replacing the roof and windows and rebuilding a bad chimney, which he plans to do by November this year. By next summer, the restoration will move on to the interior, but will also include exterior work on the front and back porches.

He hopes to have the whole house finished by summer 2021.

“Mr. Stark has a plan,” Trout-Edwards said. “Work is going to start really soon. We are excited for that journey (and) to see it come to fruition.”