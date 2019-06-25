Skin Perfect Spa offers unique skin treatments

Local spa owner Jaclyn Peresetsky continues to grow her company’s brand with the opening of the first advanced esthetics school in the Midwest.

Peresetsky opened Skin Perfect University in March in Gahanna and provides classes for accredited estheticians, including classes for makeup techniques, permanent makeup, chemical peels, dermaplaning, microdermabrasion, nutrition for skin care, microcurrent, nanocurrent and cryotherapy.

Peresetsky started Skin Perfect Spa in Worthington in 2006 and provides services in skin care, microcurrent treatments and other services.

She opened a second central Ohio location and another one in Naples, Fla., in 2014 and 2015, respectively, according to her company’s website.

“There are 160 beauty schools in Ohio and none of them offer this kind of advanced training,” she said in a statement. “In speaking with many of these schools, I have learned how much this kind of education is missing from our industry. I’m thrilled to see how excited they are to have this advanced training available for their graduates right here in Ohio. It makes it easier to keep and grow great talent right here in the Midwest.”

The 3,200-square-foot school includes five treatment rooms, a “theory room,” a clinical training room, a makeup and color studio, a skin analysis room and a concierge and reception space.

The school will employ seven staff members including instructors and consultants.

“My passion has always been educating clients and estheticians about skin care, color analysis, and beauty,” Peresetsky said. “After speaking at beauty conferences across the United States for the last several years, I understand what education estheticians need to further their careers, and I’m thrilled to be able to help advance the professionalism of our industry by offering it.”

Peresetsky studied color theory and portrait artistry at the Columbus College of Art & Design. She also studied with plastic surgeons and skin care therapists at The Ohio State University.

“Committed to continuous education, Jaclyn travels the world to learn of new techniques and product lines for skin care and makeup as well as doing speaking events and news segments,” the company website stated.