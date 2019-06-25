Central Ohio home sales up slightly in May

Home sales in central Ohio have ticked up slightly this year despite increasingly higher prices and a stubbornly low number of homes for sale.

Homes sales are up 0.2 percent through May and home sales in May were 5.6 percent higher than last May.

The average price for homes sold this year is $235,259, which is 6.3 percent higher than a year ago.

Central Ohio homes prices are up 36.5 percent in the past four years.

Meanwhile there are 40 percent fewer homes for sale in the region compared to four years ago, which in turn helps drive up home prices.

“We’re not surprised by the avid interest in homeownership in this area,” said John Myers, Columbus Realtors president. “Columbus is the fastest-growing metropolitan area in the Midwest. We offer a business-friendly environment as well as a plethora of things to do, events, entertainment, and an abundance of incredible culinary options. It’s not a shock that people want to live here.”

The 3,200 home sales last month in central Ohio, which was more than 20 percent more than April.

There were 4,397 homes newly listed for sale in May. Although a modest increase of 0.1 percent from a year ago, they jumped 18.5 percent from April.

As a result of the new listings, total inventory increased 16.5 percent from April, but remained only 0.1 percent up higher than May of 2018 according to the Columbus Realtors Multiple Listing Service.

The 10 school districts that saw the highest number of new listings in May included Columbus, South-Western, Olentangy, Dublin, Westerville, Hilliard, Pickerington, Upper Arlington, Worthington and Lancaster.

Not surprising, several of the above made the list of top 10 school districts that saw the highest number of home sales — Columbus, South-Western, Hilliard, Dublin, Olentangy, Westerville, Pickerington, Worthington, Newark and Upper Arlington.

The median sales price for homes sold in May was $220,000, also up 7.8 percent from 2018.

“Although, increased home prices might seem like a deterrent, the drop in mortgage interest rates over the past three months means that housing affordability is the best it’s been in a year,” added Myers.

The number of homes sold across Ohio in May rose 3.5 percent, according to Ohio Realtors.

“Activity levels in May were solid across the Ohio marketplace, with would-be buyers moving off of the sideline and into a home,” said Ohio Realtors President Anjanette Frye. “Coupled with the steady rise in the pace of sale, the market is also seeing the average price trend upward. This is a clear indicator that housing is a solid, long-term investment … The real estate profession is hopeful that the momentum that has been established through the first five months of the year will continue to propel the marketplace moving forward.”

May’s statewide average home price of $200,777 reflects a 7.1 percent increase from the $187,480 mark posted during the same month last year.

Sales in May reached 15,567, a 3.5 percent increase from the 15,040 sales recorded during the month a year ago.

Around the state, 14 of the 18 markets tracked reported upswings in average sales price, while 13 posted gains in sales activity.

Home sales activity through the first five months of 2019 nearly mirror the pace posted a year ago.

Sales through May reached 57,202, a 0.9 percent increase from the five-month level posted in 2018 of 56,690.