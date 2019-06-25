17 central Ohio attorneys named state bar foundation fellows

The Ohio State Bar Foundation recently inducted 17 central Ohio lawyers and foundation members into the organization’s honorary program during a ceremony and reception at the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center.

Fellows are foundation members who go above and beyond, giving their time, talent and treasure to advance the foundation’s mission through community service efforts and monetary donations.

A new class of civic-minded attorneys is initiated into the program each year. All fellows must be nominated by a peer or self-nominate, and all nominees are reviewed by the foundation Board of Trustees before committing their time and pledging financial support to fuel the Foundation’s statewide grantmaking program.

The foundation welcomed the following central Ohio attorneys to its 2019 fellows class:

• David Alexander of Columbus is a partner at Squire Patton Boggs LLP. He is an alumnus of The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, is a board member for the Law & Leadership Institute and has been active with the Legal Aid Society of Columbus and the Columbus Bar Foundation.

• Holly Coats of Columbus is a visiting assistant professor at The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. She has served as Moritz College of Law Lawrence Negotiations Competition judge, is associate director of programming for the iBELIEVE Foundation and is a pro bono attorney for the Legal Aid Society of Columbus.

• Keri Lynne Collin of Columbus is an associate at Dinsmore & Shohl LLP. She serves as secretary of the board of directors for Fairfield UP Inc., has served as a developer and presenter for the Fairfield County Cyber Safety Program and has been a roundtable panelist for the Fairfield County Juvenile Justice Alternatives Summit.

• Shannon Elaine Dawes of Columbus is managing attorney of Dawes Legal LLC. She is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association, the Columbus Bar Association, the Fairfield County Bar Association and Women Lawyers of Franklin County. Dawes has spent time volunteering at the Fairfield County Pro Bono Legal Clinic and was awarded the Pro Bono Clinic Volunteer of the Year in April of 2017.

• Robert DeRose of Columbus is a managing partner at Barkan Meizlish DeRose Wentz McInerney Peifer LLP. He has been named one of the Best Lawyers in America since 2011 and a Top 100 Trial Lawyer in Ohio since 2007. He is also a member of the Melvin Belli Society.

• Charles Elsea of Lancaster is a partner in Stebelton Snider’s litigation group. He is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association, the American Bar Association, and the Fairfield County Bar Association. He is a member of the Fairfield County Port Authority and the Board of Park Commissioners for the City of Lancaster. Elsea has also served as the legal advisor to the Lancaster High School Mock Trial Team.

• Megan Greulich of Columbus is senior staff attorney at the Ohio School Boards Association. She is a 2018 graduate of the Ohio State Bar Association’s Leadership Academy and is affiliated with the Ohio Council of School Board Attorneys and the National School Board Association Counsel of School Attorneys.

Greulich is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association’s Labor and Employee Law Section, Women in the Profession Section and Opiate Response Task Force.

• Matthew Griffith of Mount Gilead is a managing member at Griffith and Brininger LLC. He is president of the Morrow Land Title Agency Inc. and is a board member of Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools, Whetstone Industries Inc., United Way of Morrow County, Morrow County Community Center and Morrow County Law Library.

• Stacy Hannan of Columbus is assistant section chief of the Court of Claims Defense Section at the Office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. She is a volunteer coach for the Franklin County Flyers, a coordinator and judge for the Ohio Attorney General’s Annual Public Service Mock Trial Competition and a member of the Ohio State Bar Association.

• Ali Haque of Columbus is a partner at Bricker & Eckler. He is a fellow for the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity and is the outgoing president of the Asian Pacific American Bar Association of Central Ohio.

• Andrew King of Delaware is an assistant prosecuting attorney in Delaware. In his role, he serves as legal adviser to county and township public offices and boards, civil litigation, elections litigation and prosecuting felonies. In 2018, he was awarded the foundation’s Community Service Award for Attorneys 40 & Under.

• Sunni Sugimoto-DiNicola of Hilliard is a partner at Lardiere McNair LLC where she practices domestic law.

She is a 2018 graduate of the Ohio State Bar Association’s Leadership Academy. DiNicola is active with United Way, the Human Rights Committee and the Junior League of Columbus.

• Rachel Sabo of Columbus is a founding partner of The Friedmann Firm LLC. She serves as president of the Women Lawyers of Franklin County, fund development chair for the Junior League of Columbus and as a member of the Nationwide Developmental Board.

Sabo is a 2017 graduate of the Ohio State Bar Association’s Leadership Academy and serves on its Women in the Profession Council.

• Gina Piacentino of Columbus is managing partner at the Weldele and Piacentino Law Group. She is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association and Columbus Bar Association and is a trustee for the Ohio Association for Justice. She also serves as president-elect of the Women Lawyers of Franklin County.

• Jacob Levine of Columbus is an attorney at Clark and Lowe LLC. He serves as chair for Columbus Bar Association’s Municipal Court Committee and serves on the Columbus Bar Association’s Notary Committee.

Levine is a graduate of the Ohio State Bar Association’s Leadership Academy and the Columbus Bar Association’s Barrister’s Leadership Program.

• Ebonie Michelle Martin of Columbus is a trial attorney at The Martin Law Firm Ltd. She is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association, the Central Ohio Association of Juvenile Lawyers, and the Columbus Bar Association, where she serves as the Juvenile Law Committee chairperson and participates in the New Lawyers Committee.

• Gregg Marx of Fairfield County is a retired Fairfield County Prosecutor. Over his five-year tenure, he tried more than 100 felony and misdemeanor cases. Marx has volunteered for pro bono clinics and served on numerous boards in the Lancaster area.

He has been a speaker for the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association, the Ohio State Bar Association, and the Fairfield County Bar Association. A long-time member of the Ohio state Bar Association, he currently serves on its Opiate Response Task Force.

Supreme Court of Ohio Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor and foundation President Rob Ware presided over the ceremony and the reception, which included an additional 13 new fellows from other parts of the state.