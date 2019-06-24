Northeast city spa first to offer infrared light therapy

Situated in northeast Columbus tucked between Gahanna and New Albany, Thrive Massage & Wellness has the distinction of introducing central Ohio to the effects of infrared light therapy.

The full service spa offers a complete line of therapeutic massage and wellness extras in addition to the new light therapy.

Thrive describes infrared light therapy as “health empowering” and the treatment can be used for weight loss, detoxification, pain relief, heart health, skin purification and relaxation.

According to practitioners, near-infrared light benefits energy production and anti-aging properties, while mid- and far-infrared light treatments are good for detoxification, general health and well being, skin health and stimulating metabolism and the thyroid.

“Unlike hot rocks or steam used in traditional saunas, spas at Thrive heat the body directly instead of simply heating the air,” the spa’s website boasts. “They work with infrared light, the invisible part of the sun’s spectrum that has the ability to penetrate human tissue with soothing, natural warmth and no harmful rays.”

Some practitioners substitute 30 or 45 minutes of light therapy for a cardio workout.

The therapists at Thrive say session may burn up to 600 calories.

The session price is $40 or $30 for members.

“Our spas are pristine retreats where you can bliss out in silence, or listen to your favorite music,” the website says.

Thrive offers two infrared treatments for the price of one on Tuesdays. Therapists encourage their guests to bring a friend to take advantage of the deal.

All other days, guests may bring a friend and pay only an additional $10 for the extra treatment.

Relaxation, heart health, better sleep and a mood lift round out the list of benefits of full-spectrum infrared light therapy.

Thrive currently offers a monthly sauna pass special for $300.

The 30-day pass allows guests to visit the spa’s infrared saunas as often they’d like — up to an hour a day — over the span of the next 30 days.