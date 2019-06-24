Central Ohio above average for tech salaries

Central Ohio was among the top metropolitan areas with the highest salaries for technology workers last year.

The region ranks No. 26 among 100 metro areas with the average salary of $89,085 for tech workers in 2018, a 1.1 percent increase from 2017, according to Business.org.

“Columbus is Ohio’s top city for tech workers — a big feat in a state with six cities on our list of the 100 best metro areas for jobs in the tech sector. For those looking to secure a job in the tech sector, Columbus offers great earning potential,” said Kylie McQuarrie, writer and researcher for Business.org.

The Dayton area ranked 46th nationally with tech workers making an average $85,103 last year, followed by Cincinnati ($84,064), Cleveland ($81,209), Akron ($76,707) and Toledo ($73,595).

“We produced this same report for 2018, but we wanted to revisit and update our findings to give you the most accurate information for 2019,” said the report stated. “If you really want to get paid in the tech world, the Bay Area still has a place for you, but Business.org’s most recent study shows you’ll make even more money on your dollar if you head to one of America’s newer tech hubs.”

The average salary for all workers in central Ohio last year was $51,260 with the average tech worker salary 75 percent higher.

Business.org examined 100 metro areas and based its findings on salary data mostly from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“We considered salary data on basically any job in the computer and mathematical science industries you can think of: Computer and information research scientist, computer systems analyst, information security analyst, computer programmer, software developer,” the report stated. “… and every other job under the tech umbrella.”

The national average for tech workers was 66 percent higher than other occupations. Here are the top 10 metro areas with the highest average salaries for tech workers:

1) San Jose, Calif., $117,701

2) San Francisco, $113,629

3) Seattle, $111,110

4) New York, $108,608

5) Washington $105,019

6) Baltimore, $102,046

7) Bridgeport, Conn., $100,473

8) Boston, $100,329

9) Dallas, $98,237

10) Los Angeles, $96,828

Earlier this month, Columbus ranked as the best city for tech workers to live in for the third year in a row in SmartAsset.