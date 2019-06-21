Suite rentals help Salon Lofts grow business

Since its founding in 2003, Salon Lofts continues to thrive with help from its customers.

That’s not referring to the more than 126,000 patrons who cross the threshold of one of its 130 stores each month. Instead it’s the 3,400 beauty professionals who rent out loft space that have contributed the company’s success.

Salon Lofts utilizes a suite rental concept. Beauty professionals with skills from cosmetology to cryotherapy rent out the company’s suites, becoming what the company calls “loft owners.”

The company provides its loft owners centralize support including a call center to handle issues, scheduling system and other online marketing tools.

Salon Lofts, which operate across 17 markets, selects areas where there is ample parking and provides a quality environment to target a high-end demographic with disposable income.

“We obviously like to have a nice center that people are attracted going to,” said Steve Schillinger, Salon Lofts CEO. “We want to put stores where cosmetologists want to be.”

Daniel Saad spearheaded Dublin-based Salon Lofts in 2003 and in 2014 he sold the company to private equity firms. Saad remains on the company’s board as a investor.

Salon Lofts has about 100 employees and each market has a point of contact for loft owners to engage if any issues come up.

Dan Benning, Salon Lofts’ chief revenue and customer officer, stressed that loft owners are the company’s customers and have the autonomy to run their businesses as they see fit.

“They make their own decisions,” he said. “As an artist they can practice their craft and be able to serve their customers and not to have worry about” the real estate and scheduling aspect.

Jeff Stuckey and Nona Wolf-Gorenflo each have their own lofts at The Hub in the Short North. There are about 24 stylists at the location, Wolf-Gorenflo said.

Stuckey, a licensed cosmetologists, came across the concept 15 years ago. He saw a friend have success with the business model and joined as a loft owner.

“It seemed like a no brainer,” he said.

Stuckey said he finds the Salon Loft’s services empowering. He’s able to make his own schedule and benefit from Salon Lofts services to help bring in new clients, even getting referrals from other loft owners, including Wolf-Gorenflo.

Loft owners are often the company’s best promoters, Benning said, serving collectively as a pipeline for new loft owners.

“It’s become an interesting cycle for us,” he said.