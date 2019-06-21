Franklin probate judge recognized by peers for judicial excellence

Franklin County Probate Judge Robert G. Montgomery was recognized with the Award of Judicial Excellence by his colleagues at the Ohio Association of Probate Judges 2019 Summer Conference last week in Sandusky.

The association, which comprises the state’s 88 county probate courts, honored Montgomery for his significant efforts in reforming Ohio’s adult guardianship system, his innovative approach to judicial duties and his creative programs at the Franklin County Probate Court.

As Franklin County Probate judge, Montgomery worked with the Ohio General Assembly in 2013 to create Ohio’s first public guardian, the Franklin County Guardianship Service Board, representing a shift from an attorney-based guardianship model to a social services based guardianship model.

Last year, the General Assembly expanded the reforms so that all Ohio counties could create programs similar to Franklin County, a press release announcing the award detailed.

This is the second award Montgomery has received from his peers. In 2013, he received a Meritorious Service Award from the same association.

Montgomery has started other unique programs related to guardianship and mental health, the release continued. He created a limited guardianship for mental health care purposes, allowing for families to be part of their loved ones’ mental health treatment.

He started an outpatient commitment court, a cooperative program between the probate court and Franklin County ADAMH Board. The program allows mentally ill patients to receive the necessary support they need while remaining in the community.

Most recently, Montgomery began a Probate Court Resource Center, using independent attorneys to provide assistance to self-represented people for small estates filed in Franklin County.

Montgomery also was recognized for his work in this area previously. In 2016, the National Association of Social Workers Ohio Chapter Region V recognized him as Public Elected Official of the Year.