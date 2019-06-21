Columbus renters leasing in September pay more

Renters in central Ohio may want avoid signing a new lease in September, according to a recent study.

“The rental market in Columbus doesn’t peak until September, but renters in Columbus pay the highest seasonal premium,” stated HotPads, a rental search platform, in a release. “The median asking rent in Columbus is 7 percent higher in September, which translates to an extra $103 a month in rent.”

Instead, local renters should considered leasing an apartment in February, which could save renters $70 a month, according to Hot Pads.

Across nation, the asking price is 5.7 percent higher in May, or $88 more in rent every month, HotPads stated. June comes in second with rents 4.1 percent higher, or $63 extra per month, and July 2.4 percent higher, or $38 per month.

January is the least expensive month for national rental prices, with renters saving $51 a month.

“Understanding the local market is paramount for those looking to save money on rent,” said Joshua Clark, economist at HotPads. “Factors like job growth, school schedules and even the weather can influence the amount of demand in the rental market, which often drives rent prices up during high-demand summer months.

“While renters may not always have the luxury of choosing exactly when they want to move, it pays to keep an eye on lease lengths — those signing a lease longer than 12 months at the end of the summer might set themselves up for future discounts, but those who sign a long lease in Spring may end up paying more when it comes time to renew.”