2 Columbus sites make endangered list

A pair of Columbus’ landmarks made Preservation Ohio’s annual list of most endangered sites in the Buckeye State.

The structure known as the Macon Hotel and Lounge at 366 N. 20th St. and the Hayden Mausoleum in Green Lawn Cemetery were among 13 historic structures on the list, which is updated annually.

Located in the city’s King-Lincoln Bronzeville District, the Macon Hotel and Lounge was built in 1888. Plans to rehabilitate the brick structure for use as micro-unit apartments were announced two years ago, but any development has stalled, according to Columbus Landmarks’ entry on its website: www.columbuslandmarks.org.

Further deterioration is evident and a scaffolding recently was erected near the southeast corner of the building after bricks toppled from the second story.

“The rear of the building appears unstable, and a large portion of the interior second floor has collapsed into the first floor,” Landmarks noted.

During its heyday as a hotel, the Macon played a role in the city’s jazz history, providing regular lodging for black musicians booked for shows in and around Columbus in the early to mid-20th century. Its club and lounge days came after World War II when the Macon was listed in the 1957 Green Book — a guide for black travelers to help navigate segregated America.

The building features stylized cornices and window corbels ornamenting the façade of the commercial brick structure.

The Hayden Mausoleum in Franklin Township has the distinction of being the largest single-family mausoleum in central Ohio.

Designed by noted architect Frank Packard and built around 1920, the structure is a monumental, classical building with stone walls, carved wood doors, stained glass windows and a domed ceiling, Preservation Ohio noted in its description of the landmark.

According to Columbus Landmarks, the main branch of the Hayden family died out and no funds exist for the ongoing preservation of the family monument. “The only obstacle to restoration is funding,” Landmarks said.

The Green Lawn Cemetery Association has reported extensive damage from vandalism and significant water intrusion from the dome, creating the growing danger of a dome collapse or catastrophic water damage to the interior walls.

“This year, Preservation Ohio received more nominations for this important list than ever before, which confirms both that much of our state’s historic properties remain at risk and that interest in preservation is growing across Ohio,” said the group’s executive director, Thomas Palmer. “Ohio’s Most Endangered Historic Sites is unique in that it highlights historic buildings and sites submitted from local citizens and advocates, each hoping to bring attention and to identify ways to give important historic properties a future.”

The group accepts nominations from any citizen or organization.

Over the 26 years of the program, being named to the list has contributed to saving examples of Ohio’s architectural, cultural and natural heritage, a press release detailed. Circumstances that contribute to the endangered status and result in sites being named to the list typically include one or more of the following factors: demolition threat, abandonment, neglectful owner, deterioration, obsolete use, lack of funding for repairs, location or development.

The Caretaker’s House in Delaware’s Oak Grove Cemetery also made the group’s list. The original plans for the historic city cemetery called for the house to be built, the oldest portion of which dates to the 1850s.

The city of Delaware is considering demolition of the structure to make room for a space for cremation remains, despite what the preservation group has characterized as ample space elsewhere in the cemetery. Local interests are seeking to save this sole remaining element of the original cemetery plan.

Other sites making this year’s list include:

• Kern Tavern, Chillicothe

This tavern dates from the 1840s and sits on a highly visible arterial state highway. The building has local significance through its relationship to a German neighborhood of Chillicothe and reflects the era of canal-related architecture. Suffering demolition by neglect, it is available for sale although its commercial location suggests that keeping the tavern intact might not be a priority for a new owner.

• Defiance Junior High School, Defiance

This 1918 Collegiate Gothic style architecture school building is situated at the end of the designated Main Street in Defiance, making it the focal point at the end of the business district. The school district continues in conversation with a dedicated citizens group and the city of Defiance about possible preservation, although the building’s fate remains uncertain.

• 1872 German Furniture Company, Middleport

Built in 1872, this brick Italianate commercial building in the small Ohio River town once housed a furniture manufacturer that marketed its products nationwide. At present, moisture penetration is placing the structure at risk. The local historical society owns the property, has a two-phase renovation plan, and is seeking funding. The society is joined by county commissioners and other officials in supporting preservation.

• Former Akron Beacon Journal Building, Akron

The landmark former home of the Akron Beacon Journal, built in 1929, is constructed of sandstone and occupies a full city block in the heart of the city with an iconic corner tower. While operating in this building, the paper was awarded four Pulitzer Prizes for its work. Now that it is vacant, the future for its 230,000 square feet of space is anything but certain.

• Libbey House, Toledo

Glass built this Old West End mansion, home to industrialist Edward Drummond Libbey who founded multiple companies as well as the Toledo Museum of Art. Time and weather is taking its toll on the house, Toledo’s only National Historic Landmark, with deteriorating columns and other features. The Libbey House Foundation seeks to draw attention to the building’s history and plight and to transform it into a showcase for the glass industry.

• Gebhart Tavern, Miamisburg

The oldest site on this year’s list and the second tavern dates to 1811 and was a focal point of social life in this portion of the Miami Valley. Portions of original logs are missing or rotting, and while the community supports preservation of the tavern, resources are limited. The Miamisburg Historical Society nominated the property and joins the city and downtown organization in seeking attention and preservation for this piece of Montgomery County history.

• Unionville District School/Unionville Community Center, Madison Township, Lake County

This brick school building dating to 1855 is now used as a community center, and is located near the Unionville Tavern, a previous Most Endangered listing. In addition to the need for a new roof, the building also requires long-term planning and secure funding. The Unionville Boosters lease the Community Center and need to fund needed repairs or vacate with demolition likely to follow.

• Dayton Daily News Building, Dayton

Another newspaper home, this 1908 building designed by Albert Pretzinger is modeled after the Knickerbocker Trust building in New York City and sits partially open to the elements. It was the flagship of Ohio governor and presidential candidate James M. Cox’s newspaper empire. City officials and local preservation advocates are working to save this building after a local developer walked away from development of the larger site. Financing the redevelopment of the site remains a major challenge.

• Traxler Mansion, Dayton

The 1910-era Traxler Mansion is a 10,000-square-foot French Chateauesque residence designed for a downtown Dayton dry goods merchant. It joins others built by Jewish Daytonians who were not welcomed in traditional neighborhoods. Unfortunately, it is also vacant and a sizable arrears on property taxes has accumulated. The nominators hope to draw attention to the Traxler Mansion and to see a preservation-minded purchaser with resources.

• Lincoln Elementary School, Middletown

Yet another of Ohio’s historic school buildings is threatened, this time the last pre-World War II school to survive in the city of Middletown. The 1922 building has been vacant for approximately 10 years and is facing demolition by the city despite being a prime candidate for adaptive reuse. Local preservation-minded citizens are attempting to build awareness of the building and to promote its future.

Established in 1982, Preservation Ohio was created to enhance the understanding of and appreciation for Ohio’s historic resources and to serve as a focal point for Ohio organizations, municipalities, corporations and individuals who care about preserving these resources.