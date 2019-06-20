Forbes: Nationwide hospital, insurance among state’s top employers

Two central Ohio employers were named among the top 10 in the state by Forbes Magazine.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Nationwide Mutual Insurance took the second and fourth spots, respectively, in Forbes’ “America’s Best Employers By State” ranking.

The Ohio rankings featured 73 employers overall, with several other local employers ranking high. The Ohio State University’s Columbus campus and the OSU Wexner Medical Center were ranked 11th and 12th, respectively.

Fashion retailer L Brands came in 26th, followed by American Electric Power (27th), Columbus Zoo & Aquarium (30th), Batelle Memorial Institute (31st) and Ohio Health (33rd).

The list includes other companies that have operations in central Ohio, such as Alliance Data, Honda and Accenture.

The other employers in the state’s top 10 were University Hospitals, Cleveland Clinic, The Christ Hospital Health Network, Procter & Gamble, Progressive, Akron Children’s Hospital, Sherwin-Williams and H&M – Hennes & Mauritz.

Study: Columbus still tops for technology workers

Columbus was named the No. 1 U.S. city for tech workers for the third year in a row in SmartAsset’s study.

The average tech worker in Columbus earned 1.8 times more than the city’s average worker across all industries, the 12th highest ratio of any city in the study. The average salary for a tech worker in Columbus $92,440, while the cost of living is lower than the national average.

Dallas was second, followed by Raleigh, N.C., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Davenport, Iowa, Des Moines, San Antonio, Huntsville, Ala., St. Louis and Temple, Texas.