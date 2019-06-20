BMV experiments with online check-in, virtual queue

Central Ohioans can order their favorite burrito or burger online, have their groceries waiting for them as soon as they pull into the parking lot and check in virtually for a haircut.

Why not apply the same premise to perhaps the modern age’s generator of the longest lines: the local deputy registrar’s office?

Well, that’s what the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles hopes to accomplish through a pilot program initiated this week.

Get in Line, Online is a new, virtual queuing system for Ohio drivers who visit deputy registrars for BMV services such as license renewal or vehicle registration. BMV Registrar Charles Norman unveiled the program, which is intended to better serve drivers and BMV customers, alongside Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted Monday during a press conference.

Offered at nine central Ohio locations, the new system is expected to allow customers to check in online and virtually advance through the queue without physically waiting in the office.

After online check-in, customers have a four-hour window to arrive at the deputy registrar location, check in at a self-service kiosk, and claim their spot in line, according to a press release.

“The BMV understands that time is valuable and, therefore, the most important aspect of customer service,” Norman said. “We are dedicated to improving and enhancing the overall customer experience by providing our customers with access to innovative options that better meet their diverse needs.”

Drivers may access the queuing system by visiting www.bmv.ohio.gov. The system is currently active at the following central Ohio deputy registrar locations:

1583 Alum Creek Dr.

112 Dillmont Dr.

2970 Hayden Run Plaza

4503 Kenny Road

4161 West Broad St.

5287 Westpointe Plaza

3040 Southwest Blvd., Grove City

4740 Cemetery Road, Hilliard

17 Cherri Park Square, Westerville

“Right now, drivers can be subjected to significant wait times, which is inconvenient, inefficient and frustrating,” DeWine said. “We believe the introduction of this new technology will save drivers’ valuable time and give the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles and its deputy registrars better ability to provide exceptional customer service.”

Through use of the new system, BMV is expected to continually review wait and processing times to further manage efficiency and improve customer service. If found to be successful, the system could expand to other deputy registrars in other parts of the state.

“Our goal is to change the culture of state government so every service is designed with the customer in mind,” said Husted, who serves as director of the newly-formed InnovateOhio. “We want ours to be the most innovative, creative state in the Midwest, which starts within state government by using technology to offer better services to Ohioans, and this is a great first step for the BMV.”

Using the new system at the listed locations is not required, and walk-in customers are still welcome, officials advised. Other pilot participants include deputy registrar’s offices in Findlay, Bedford and Centerville.

There are 186 deputy registrar locations in Ohio, accounting for approximately 16 million transactions annually.