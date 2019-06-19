Women’s Outdoor Adventures Weekend to feature education and skill-building courses for participants

Women’s Outdoor Adventures Weekend to feature education and skill-building courses for participants

The sixth annual Ohio Women’s Outdoor Adventures weekend is set to kick off Sept. 13 and run through the entire weekend at Mohican State Park, officials at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced last week.

Hosted by divisions of Parks and Watercraft and Wildlife, the annual event blends boating, fishing and outdoor skills with numerous nature and conservation activities.

Up to 120 participants are expected to have an opportunity to improve their skills in boating, fishing and other nature-oriented activities.

A complete listing of sessions and registration details is available at watercraft.ohiodnr.gov/owoa.

“Outdoors is my favorite place to be,” Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz said in a prepared statement. “I am thrilled to have women from across the state spend a weekend with us at Mohican, trying new things, learning and growing together.”

The event is open to all women aged 16 and older (minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian). The cost is $320 per person and includes lodging, five meals, transportation between venues and evening activities.

The program focuses on the basics of outdoor sports skills, giving women a chance to try activities they’ve never tried before. This year’s program features stand up paddling, kayaking, power boating, fly fishing, jug fishing, shoreline fishing, gun safety and shooting, archery, backyard wildlife, hiking, nature photography and more.

Registration opens 10 a.m. today.

Participants will stay the weekend at the Mohican State Park Lodge and Conference Center, located in the Mansfield area. Guests are to have access to indoor and outdoor pools, exercise room, restaurant and lounge.

The weekend event also includes a tour of Malabar State Park.

ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft is responsible for managing the state’s 75 state parks and providing the finest outdoor recreational opportunities including first-class boat services, facilities and law enforcement for users of Ohio’s waterways and public lands.