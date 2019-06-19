Wexner Center to study anti-fall smart socks

Wexner Center to study anti-fall smart socks

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will study a “smart sock” technology to help prevent patient falls.

The Center launched an Institutional Review Board-approved evaluation of “Palarum Patient is Up,” or Palarum PUP, smart socks. Some in-patients on the three floors of the Center’s Brain and Spine Hospital that are at high-risk of falling will participate in the study.

“Falls can have widespread and significant impact on health; they can be serious and often result in high costs and additional days in the hospital,” stated Tammy Moore, nursing administrator and principal investigator of this study at Ohio State’s Neurological Institute. “The best way to reduce falls is to prevent them.”

The Palarum PUP smart socks uses eTextile and other technology to provide real-time alarms to quickly notify nurses if a fall-risk patient is attempting to walk unassisted.

The study will have 2,500 in-patients over a nine-month period, according to the Center’s press release.

“The results will be compared to benchmark data for each of the three patient floors to determine the overall value of the sock in patient care,” according to the press release. “Nurses will be educated on enrolling patients who meet high-fall risk criteria. Once enrolled, the patient will be fitted with a pair of PUP socks and will be continually monitored for possible movement out of bed during his or her hospitalization.

“If the PUP sock detects a patient attempting to get out of bed, an alert will be sent to the three closest nurses wearing a specially designed PUP smart badge. An alert will also be sent to the nurses’ station and to a PUPA smart tablet in the patient’s room.”

Additionally, the study’s secondary objectives are to reduce the incidence of false alerts to less than 5 percent, provide reliable alerts to reduce nurse fatigue and gather compliance data and response times.

“We hope to demonstrate that the fall rate among this patient population will decrease with the use of Palarum’s PUP sock,” stated Patrick Baker, president and CEO of Palarum. “We are excited to be working with one of the premier health care organizations in Ohio to validate this new wearable technology. We expect the results of this study to mirror those of previous studies conducted that showed a significant reduction in patient falls when the PUP sock is used.

“We are also actively engaged with health care organizations around the country to evaluate the PUP system with their patients.”

Baker founded Palarum in 2016. A former chief nursing officer at West Chester Hospital, he invented the smart patient sock.

The “smart sock grew out of my concern about the relatively high number of patient falls in the hospital,” Baker said in an April 2019 blog post. “I was also frustrated because the myriad of costly interventions being used to reduce falls were basically having no effect.”

He said patient falls continue to be one of the “biggest challenges for acute care hospitals.”

It is estimated that “hundreds of thousands of patients fall in hospitals each year and 30 to 35 percent of those falls result an injury,” he added. “Each of these injuries, on average, adds 6.3 days to the hospital stay. Cost for a fall with injury is about $14,056.”