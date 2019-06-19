Bill seeks rules for peer-to-peer car sharing

More than a year after Car2go’s departure from the Columbus market, peer-to-peer car sharing’s foray into the market is expected to begin in earnest with carmakers, such as GM, getting into the business.

A committee in the Ohio Senate, in an attempt to keep up with the evolving transportation sharing marketplace, is mulling a bill that seeks to regulate the nascent enterprise.

“Peer-to-peer car sharing is relatively new to Ohio and for those who are unfamiliar with the concept, it involves a vehicle owner renting out his or her vehicle to a licensed driver through a peer-to-peer car sharing program,” Republican Sen. Jay Hottinger of Newark explained to members of the Transportation, Commerce and Workforce Committee. “This legislation establishes requirements and responsibilities that apply to peer-to-peer car sharing programs; specifically, but not limited to, insurance and sales tax requirements.”

Filed as Senate Bill 161, the measure would authorize noncommercial motor vehicle rentals between vehicle owners and other licensed drivers through a peer-to-peer car sharing program and agreements and establish certain specific insurance requirements, such as minimum coverage limits.

“Under this bill, peer-to-peer car sharing companies would be required to maintain insurance in an amount of at least $1 million — much like existing requirements for transportation network companies,” Hottinger said.

A peer-to-peer car sharing program assumes the liability of a shared vehicle owner for any death, bodily injury or property damage to a third party or an uninsured or underinsured motorist that is proximately caused by the operation of a shared vehicle during the car sharing period, analysis of the bill provided.

The amount of liability must be stated in the peer-to-peer car sharing program agreement and cannot be less than the following, which are the minimum amounts required under Ohio’s Proof of Financial Responsibility Law:

$25,000 because of bodily injury to or death of one person in any one accident;

$50,000 because of bodily injury or death of two or more persons in any one accident; and

$25,000 because of injury to property of others in any one accident.

This requirement is a nonstarter for peer-to-peer car sharing company Turo, which serves in excess of 2,000 Ohioans, according to the company’s lawyer.

“As presently drafted, the legislation mandates that peer-to-peer platforms maintain at least $1 million in insurance for an ambiguously defined scope of liability,” Turo Senior Counsel Sean Vink told legislators. “We do not feel that Ohio should impose an inflexible statutory mandate in this area by defining a specific monetary threshold for the coverage required.

“However, if the will is to maintain the $1 million in insurance, the liability that is referenced in this section of the bill should be more precisely and carefully defined.”

Vink, who pointed out that the state has no authority to collect taxes on businesses, such as Turo, without legislating a marketplace facilitator, said he’s not opposed to regulation or “paying our fair share.

“However, we do oppose any effort to force-fit peer-to-peer car sharing into the rental car company regulatory model,” he said. “We believe that the regulatory and tax structure that Ohio eventually adopts should be tailored to the business of peer-to-peer car sharing, based upon the unique attributes of the peer-to-peer business model.

“Ohio can strike an appropriate balance between the important objectives of consumer protection, public safety and a level playing field on one hand. On the other hand, equally compelling priorities such as fostering innovation, empowering individuals to make use of assets to generate income and enabling a broader range of transportation options for people who live in and visit Ohio.”

SB 161 would require that peer-to-peer car sharing programs verify that a shared vehicle does not have any outstanding safety recalls before the vehicle is made available for sharing, in addition to requiring companies establish procedures to determine any safety recalls that apply to a shared vehicle after the initial registration of that vehicle.

“These provisions are for the benefit and safety of all who use the roads,” Hottinger noted.

The bill, which is jointly sponsored by Republican Sen. Matt Dolan of Chagrin falls has the backing of several insurance companies.

A third hearing of SB 161 had not been scheduled at time of publication.