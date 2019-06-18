Eastmoor neighborhood hopes improvement district jump starts revitalization

With the help of a special improvement district, stakeholders within the East Main Street corridor of Columbus have taken initial steps to revitalize the area.

Drivers are likely to notice the change in aesthetics on East Main Street when they reach the one-mile stretch between Bexley and Whitehall.

For awhile, the corridor in the Eastmoor neighborhood was an afterthought for local funding compared with other comparable areas and struggled with issues such as crime, homelessness and litter, said Michelle Santuomo, who leads the Eastmoor Civic Association and Block Watch.

She listed some incidents in the area over the last few years: An assault on a business owner and the homicide of a homeless person.

But she said the area is still home to businesses that have been around for decades.

A majority of property owners in the area agreed to pay a special tax to form the East Main Special Improvement District, which was established in 2017.

“It’s current focus is improving the perception of the Main Street corridor,” said Autumn Glover, the Civic Association’s representative for the SID. “When you’re a business you want people feel safe coming to you.”

Since its formation, the SID has hired Community Crime Patrol to patrol the corridor and report crimes, provided litter pick-up service and assistance for homeless. It’s hoping to have an off-duty police officer patrol the area.

Glover said there’s some collaboration with Bexley and Whitehall to improve the corridor.

“We all benefit when East Main Street is improved,” she said.

Among its beautification efforts, Glover said new signs and trees could follow in the years to come. She added there is opportunity for economic development in the area but the has not come up in the discussion.

Results are starting to come in, said David Levy, the manager of Epstein Memorial Chapel and the SID vice president. Epstein Memorial Chapel was established in the area in the 1930s. It’s one of the more high profile businesses involved with the SID’s efforts.

Levy said SID efforts have pushed out illegal activity such as prostitution and illicit drugs to other nearby areas in the city, such as the Livingston corridor, based on conversations with their stakeholders.

“We just want to make the neighborhood safe,” he said.

He hopes to see new lighting on the one-mile stretch this summer to further dissuade criminal activity happening in the area.

But Levy said the SID and the community are particular about the type of investment they want to see in the area.

“If (the area) brings a Dollar General, it’s not necessarily an upgrade,” he said.

Levy joined Epstein Memorial Chapel in 2000 and is a Bexley resident. The Eastmoor area now consists of well-kept residential and commercial properties and properties that are used for illicit activity, he said.

And it’s why the CCP activity has helped push it outside the neighborhood, Levy added.

The “Eastmoor neighborhood really wants to succeed,” he said.