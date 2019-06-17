Local attorney’s magazine focuses on stories of women’s daily experiences

Local attorney’s magazine focuses on stories of women’s daily experiences

The traditional media landscape did not meet local attorney Ashley Rector’s expectations. She said there wasn’t enough “real and authentic” stories about the day-to-day experiences of women.

So Rector decided to start a digital and print publication in 2016 called Harness Magazine.

“It was out of this passion for storytelling that Harness was born. We publish digital content on a daily basis and a print magazine four times a year,” Rector said.

Rector’s startup launched additional products such as Handpicked by Harness, a marketplace of products made by small artisans, and Harness Talent Network, a way connect writers to companies looking to hire writers.

“We are looking to empower women and those that identify as female to share their story, connect in an organic setting and feel inspired in their lives. We are also looking to showcase mission driven businesses,” she said.

Rector graduated from the University of Toledo in 2009. After working in banking and sales, Rector attended Capital University for law school and since then she’s practiced contract law for nearly four years.

“I was hearing stories about the workplace, marriage, motherhood, friendship that were untold in the media,” she said. “Furthermore, if it was told — it was told by someone that was difficult to relate to — like a celebrity. I realized we needed a space to share what was really going on in the lives of women, because by giving individuals a platform to share their story you empower them in so many other facets of their life.”

Harness Magazine has a freelance staff of two editors, a social media manager, a product manager and two design professionals. The publication targets the 20- to 40-age demographic.

The magazine has published more than 1,400 pieces digitally and more than 100 pieces in print since its launch. It publishes 30 to 60 pieces a month digitally.

Additionally, the publication has more than 3,000 email subscribers, Rector said.

From March to May 2019, magazine users were up 75 percent from the same period a year ago, while page views were up 116 percent.

While Columbus is the magazine’s largest readership, Rector said Harness has a larger international readership with the United Kingdom, Canada, India and Australia the top countries.

The magazine has been distributed nationally by the local Washington Prime Group to various mall locations in its portfolio. Penzone Salon and Spas have also distributed at its locations, Rector said.

“The media landscape is becoming more niche,” Rector said. “We will thrive because we provide a space that offers more than just media. We are looking to improve the lives of women in a holistic way. I think platforms that don’t evolve to cater to the different areas of an individuals life will fail.”

The biggest challenge for her publication is awareness. “(The) subscription-based model seems to be going away,” she said.

Rector launched a Kickstarter campaign last week with a goal to raise $25,000. Harness will use the funds to create a premium online content portal where women can access educational resources, view exclusive artwork and connect in real time with others.

“I feel incredibly grateful to be connected in the supportive small business community here in Columbus,” Rector said. “We hope to continue growing and eventually become a household name that provides down to earth and resourceful content to women across the nation.”