Former bank building houses luxury apartments in downtown Columbus

The completely refurbished Citizens Savings and Trust Co. building in Columbus’ booming uptown district offers the sort of downtown living that most people equate with larger more cosmopolitan cities.

The Citizens, an Edwards Urban Community, takes advantage of the building’s original purpose — especially in the common areas just inside the building’s High Street entrance.

Incredible architectural details make for breathtaking vistas to and from a two-story bank hall. Coffered ceilings and original bank vaults complete the look.

The lobby and lounge area adjoin the bar, The Citizens Trust, and Veritas, which features an authentic tasting menu that focuses on the quality of the ingredients and the artistry of the chef.

More modern additions include a rooftop pool surrounded by lounge and al fresco dining areas. A firepit punctuates the outdoor space.

The Citizens features a 24-hour fitness center outfitted with state-of-the-art Matrix cardio and weight training equipment for a workout any time of day or night.

As for individual apartments, floorplans vary from studio to three-bedroom homes. Living spaces are described as open and dramatic with historic details throughout. Stunning city views add to the setting.

Some of the apartments are outfitted with designer sliding-glass doors into bedroom to spread light throughout the living space and build upon the open design of the layout.

Ample-sized walk-in closets and window coverings add a finished touch.

Brushed nickel kitchen and bath fixtures complement the ceramic porcelain tile and granite in those spaces, while the kitchen is further equipped with contemporary slab-front cabinets, a sleek glass-top range, Energy Star stainless steel appliances — including a dishwasher, gooseneck faucet and pendant, track and under-mount lighting.

An in-home Electrolux washer and dryer makes laundry day easier than ever, while a garbage disposal and convenient trash chutes make clean up less of a chore.

Other convenient features include an underground parking garage with direct building access, an on-site business center, dry-cleaning service, grocery delivery, bike repair and storage and a dog-wash area.

The property is managed by Drucker + Falk.