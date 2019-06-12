Broadway Station brings luxury apartment living to Grove City

Grove City in previous years may not have come to mind as the locale to find luxury living, but the outer ring suburb to Columbus’ southwest has come into its own, offering a vibrant town center in a historical setting with offerings suburban residents expect.

At the near center of all of the city’s revitalization is Broadway Station Apartments — a one and two-bedroom community nestled within walking distance of retail, art spaces, original local dining and nightlife.

As the Haddon Community-managed property’s website boasts, “Simply step out your door … and you’ll find yourself right in the heart of Grove City’s historic town center, home to restaurants, cafes, theaters and boutiques, all supported by a high ranking walkability score of 73.”

Each of the community’s 10 floorplans features granite countertops and all-stainless appliances in the kitchen, while the spa-like bathrooms are made bright and clean with subway tiling and stunning tile flooring.

Living areas are bathed in sunlight and boast open floorplans, maximizing space in apartments with a less amount of square footage.

According to the community’s marketting materials, the amenities been designed to enrich the many conveniences of surrounding Grove City, all within a stylish environment.

The clubhouse includes a fitness center, yoga studio, billiards room and plenty of thoughtfully designed space for visiting with friends, family and neighbors.

Surrounding the clubhouse are ample outdoor spaces, wi-fi enabled and filled with amenities that allow community residents to extend their good living outdoors.

A beautifully landscaped outdoor pavilion is equipped with a gazebo, pergola, barbecue grills and picnic areas. Outdoor focal points are the bocce court and a fire pit.

A specially designed, landscaped path leads directly from the outdoor pavilion to the new Grove City library.

The community offers residents free on-site parking.

Central Ohio-based Haddon Communities is a privately-owned multi-family investment and management firm specializing in the acquisition and management of multifamily and commercial real estate.