Dublin’s Scioto Ridge Apartments offer touch of nature amid suburbia

Dublin’s Scioto Ridge Apartments offer touch of nature amid suburbia

Dublin’s Scioto Ridge Apartments have something for everyone — even trees.

Yes, the new community of 152 one and two-bedroom homes is located in a tree preservation area along Riverside Drive just north of Hayden Run Road and along the Scioto River.

The property’s name is appropriate as the community is situated on the ridge that rises from the eastern bank of the eponymous river. The buildings tower another four stories above the surrounding natural setting.

The community epitomizes builder and property manager Casto’s portfolio of urban-influenced properties. Two words describe these properties: Luxury and convenience.

In addition to the trees, community offerings include being located within the Dublin City Schools district, free membership to Premier Athletic Club, easy access to highways and proximity to Dublin’s new Bridge Street District.

The district is the 21st century extension of Historic Dublin. Elements of the development include entertainment, dining, retail, employment and housing.

“Like the surrounding city, Scioto Ridge is a hub for activities that bring together great people doing interesting things,” the property’s website boasts.

The smoke-free property features a community pool, an overlook deck area and monthly resident events, including social and community-wide experiences.

With one-bedroom apartments starting at $999, residents may additionally rent a detached garage for added security of their vehicle.

Apartment homes are designed to accentuate the magnificent views and to provide all the modern amenities with space to relax and stretch your legs.

The open floor plans — The Overlook and River’s Edge and deluxe versions of each — feature granite countertops, a breakfast bar, subway tile backsplashes and energy efficient appliances, including washer and dryer.

Each apartment has either a balcony or patio and unobstructed, stunning views from the living space.

Casto provides on-site maintenance and management of the community.

And for even more efficiency prospective residents may apply online at sciotoridge.com, while residents may pay rent online via the website’s bill pay link.