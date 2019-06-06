Oil production in Ohio shale region up so far this year

Oil production in Ohio’s horizontal shale region spiked in the first quarter this year with greater gains than natural gas, according to data the Ohio Department of Natural Resources released last week.

Horizontal wells produced more than 5.07 million barrels of oil and nearly 609.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas for the quarter compared with 3.95 million barrels of oil and 531.95 billion cubic feet of natural gas for the first quarter of 2018. (Note: a barrel of oil is equal to 42 gallons and that gas reporting totals include natural gas liquids).

That’s a nearly 29-percent percent increase for oil and a nearly 15-percent increase for shale gas between the two quarters.

The latest oil production flipped the script from last year when 2018 first quarter oil production was down more than 3 percent from the previous year.

The ODNR quarterly report lists 2,277 horizontal shale wells with 2,228 reporting oil and natural gas production for the first quarter this year.

The average amount of oil produced was 2,277 barrels; of natural gas produced was 273.5 million cubic feet; and of the average number of first quarter days in production was 86.

Ohio’s growing shale industry has attracted more than $74 billion from 2011 to the first half of 2018, according to a Cleveland State University study.

For the first half of 2018 alone, the industry totaled $4.6 billion in investments, which includes a compressed natural gas station in central Ohio.

“The landscape for American energy looks vastly different now than it did just 5 or 10 years ago, and that is largely due to the resources being unlocked in the Ohio Valley,” said Matt Cybulski, director of energy and chemicals at JobsOhio, in a statement. “Whether you are directly involved in the oil & gas value chain, a petrochemical company, or an energy-intensive manufacturer looking for a new home, it is impossible to ignore what these abundant, low-cost feedstocks can do for your business.”

Ohio’s growth can attributed to the Utica and Marcellus shale formations that are located in eastern Ohio and account for more than 85 percent of U.S. shale gas production growth since 2011.

Since drilling in Ohio’s shale portion began, the state has issued more than 3,097 permits for horizontal drilling in the Utica/Point Pleasant shale play with 2,608 of them drilled and 67 permits for the Marcellus shale play with 43 of them drilled.

There is no drilling activity within central Ohio’s 10-county metropolitan statistical area. Ohio counties where drilling takes place include Belmont, Jefferson, Mahoning and Washington.